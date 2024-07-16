CAC Coin Grading

HomeShows & ConventionsANA and Minted Assets Present First Decimal-Denominated Legal Tender Coin During World's...

ANA and Minted Assets Present First Decimal-Denominated Legal Tender Coin During World’s Fair of Money

American Numismatic Association
By American Numismatic Association
2024 Ascension Island American Numismatic Association commemorative coin.
2024 Ascension Island American Numismatic Association commemorative coin.

Base metal commemorative coins will be distributed during the show, with limited quantity

 

To celebrate the 2024 World’s Fair of Money in Chicago, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) and Minted Assets will provide the first-ever decimal-denominated legal tender coin during the show. Attendees that visit booth 730 on the bourse floor can receive a free base metal commemorative coin (limited quantity) with designs reflecting this year’s convention. About 200 coins will be handed out per day (around 1,000 total), from August 6-10.

The obverse design on the ANA’s commemorative coin shows an allegorical figure of NOMISMA, which is the Greek word for “money”, holding the World’s Fair of Money logo. The motto E Pluribus Unum graces the legend as a tribute to the show’s mission of bringing people in the hobby together for the convention.

The reverse depicts a proud American bald eagle in flight over Cloud Gate, also known as “The Bean”. The eagle is shown holding a rose in its talons, which symbolizes the city of Rosemont, Illinois, where the convention is held. An image of Dr. George F. Heath can be seen in front of Cloud Gate. Dr. Heath was the founder of the ANA and held the very first convention in the city of Chicago in 1891. Engraver Charles E. Barber originally created this image on a Galvano in the early 1900s. The image was later turned into a medal for the ANA.

The ANA World’s Fair of Money is being hosted at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The show brings coin collectors together from all over the world, featuring hundreds of dealers, displays of rare treasures, educational opportunities, family activities, and more.

* * *

American Numismatic Association
American Numismatic Associationhttps://www.money.org
The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars.
Previous article
2006-W Burnished American Silver Eagle : A Collector’s Guide

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Heritage Auctions Consign

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals