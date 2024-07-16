ANA and Minted Assets Present First Decimal-Denominated Legal Tender Coin During World’s Fair of Money

Base metal commemorative coins will be distributed during the show, with limited quantity

To celebrate the 2024 World’s Fair of Money in Chicago, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) and Minted Assets will provide the first-ever decimal-denominated legal tender coin during the show. Attendees that visit booth 730 on the bourse floor can receive a free base metal commemorative coin (limited quantity) with designs reflecting this year’s convention. About 200 coins will be handed out per day (around 1,000 total), from August 6-10.

The obverse design on the ANA’s commemorative coin shows an allegorical figure of NOMISMA, which is the Greek word for “money”, holding the World’s Fair of Money logo. The motto E Pluribus Unum graces the legend as a tribute to the show’s mission of bringing people in the hobby together for the convention.

The reverse depicts a proud American bald eagle in flight over Cloud Gate, also known as “The Bean”. The eagle is shown holding a rose in its talons, which symbolizes the city of Rosemont, Illinois, where the convention is held. An image of Dr. George F. Heath can be seen in front of Cloud Gate. Dr. Heath was the founder of the ANA and held the very first convention in the city of Chicago in 1891. Engraver Charles E. Barber originally created this image on a Galvano in the early 1900s. The image was later turned into a medal for the ANA.

The ANA World’s Fair of Money is being hosted at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The show brings coin collectors together from all over the world, featuring hundreds of dealers, displays of rare treasures, educational opportunities, family activities, and more.

