Heritage Offering John Jay Knox Collection in Upcoming Auction

By Heritage Auction

John Jay Knox (1828-1892) was a 19th-century banker, author, and politician who served as president of the National Bank of the Republic and helped prepare the Coinage Act of 1873 that famously stopped the production of silver dollars. Heritage Auctions is now offering pieces originally collected by Knox in a Showcase Auction of the John Jay Knox Crime of 1873 Collection on September 25 at 9 pm CT (10 pm ET).

A rare 1867 Annual Assay medal with original presentation case. Image: Heritage Auctions / CoinWeek.
The John Jay Knox Collection varies in its scope but emphasizes U.S. patterns and medals, including a pleasing 1867 assay medal, which had been in the family since Knox’s death. The purpose of theUnited States Assay Commission was to test the purity and weight of coinage to make sure it met government standards. The assay medal was typically presented to commission participants to recognize their work, and they often became treasure family keepsakes. The medal offered here has been well taken care of and remains in the original case of issue! U.S. Mint Chief Engraver James Barton Longacre designed this silver medal, which shows delightful toning in shades of rich ocean-blue, sun-gold, rose-red, and powder-blue.

Other highlights of the John Jay Knox Collection in the Showcase Auction include:

To bid on these coins or for more information, please visit Coins.HA.com.

RAF Cranwell on 4th Coin Celebrating Charles III's 75th Birthday
Important Collections Make Headlines as Stack's Bowers August 2023 Auction Realizes Over $43 Million

