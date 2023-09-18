Important Collections Make Headlines as Stack’s Bowers August 2023 Auction Realizes Over $43 Million

In live and online sessions during and following the 2023 ANA World’s Fair of Money, Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ August Global Showcase realized $43,402,487 USD over 25 sessions of United States and World numismatic material. Collectors bid on fresh-to-the-market gold coins from the Fairmont Collection-Rhone Set, New Jersey colonials from the E Pluribus Unum Collection, high-quality type coins from the George Schwenk Collection, and medals and colonials from the Sydney F. Martin Collection.

The gold coins of the Fairmont Collection continued to impress, as the Rhone Set of $5, $10, and $20 gold coins, which included mostly complete runs of each denomination beginning in 1834, was offered. Strong bidder participation, particularly on the Charlotte, Dahlonega, and Carson City Mint issues and rare Civil War dates, brought almost $2.7 million, surpassing pre-sale estimates.

The Dr. George Schwenk Collection consisted of 65 coins, a complete “Basic Design Type Set” that ranked #2 all-time finest. This “Basic Design” set was highlighted by such rarities as an AU-55 (PCGS) CAC 1854-D three-dollar gold piece that sold for $96,000, an MS-62 (PCGS) 1802/1 Draped Bust silver dollar that realized $45,600, and a Proof-67 Deep Cameo (PCGS) CAC 1901 Liberty Head quarter eagle that brought $30,000.

Other collections, such as the E Pluribus Unum Collection, the Cardinal Collection, the Skyler Liechty Collection, and the Ken Beukelaer Collection, focused on Colonial coins and Numismatic Americana. Part 4 of the E Pluribus Unum Collection focused primarily on New Jersey “horse head” coppers (with 96 discrete Maris numbers), as well as Saint Patrick’s coinage. Rarities included a Maris 70-x overstrike that realized $12,000, a circulating counterfeit Maris 83-ii that sold for $15,600, and Maris’ own Maris 11 1/2 -G, which garnered $7,200. The Skyler Liechty Collection focused on John Law medals, while the Ken Beukelaer Collection showcased medals and tokens featuring George Washington.

Stack’s Bowers also offered the Legacy Collection, a remarkable cabinet of Capped Bust coins and silver dollars with a spotlight on 18th-century and pre-Civil War issues. Featured were a pair of Capped Bust coins that have been newly confirmed as Proof by PCGS: a Proof-64 (PCGS) 1821 Capped Bust quarter that garnered $252,000, and a Proof-58 (PCGS) 1828 Capped Bust half dollar that brought $192,000. The Andrew M. Hain Collection offered early gold coins that attracted strong bidding.

The Jerome S. Reznick Collection was an expansive group of items from virtually every coin series released by the U.S. Mint, assembled primarily in the 1970s and held privately since.

Specialists in United States silver dollars bid strongly for items in the Rick Collection, and for the R.E. Jackson Collection, a fantastic NGC Registry Set that offered many key Morgan dollars in Gem.

The Kohler Wisconsin Collection featured a fabulous type set with a focus on 19th century gold coinage, the overwhelming majority of which were approved by CAC.

The Sydney F. Martin Collection, Part IV was presented in a stand-alone catalog and featured Betts medals, Massachusetts silver coins, Higley coppers, Continental dollars, 1787 Connecticut coppers, Vermont coppers, and Fugio cents. This landmark event, entitled “The New England Sale” in recognition of its regional focus, realized a total of $3,817,668, building on the success of Stacks Bowers’ previous offerings from this iconic collection, which has now amassed nearly $15 million.

United States paper money and banknotes realized a total of $5,158,349. Highlights include lot 20204, a Fr. 1133-G 1918 $1000 Federal Reserve Note. Chicago. PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45 that realized $55,200; lot 20221, a Fr. 1214 1882 $100 Gold Certificate. PMG Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ that brought $144,000; and lot 20351, a Fr. 2405* 1928 $100 Gold Certificate Star Note. PMG About Uncirculated 50 EPQ that sold for $84,000.

World and Ancient coins realized $7,466,456 overall. The highlight was lot 51036, a 1656 British Commonwealth Gold Broad Pattern of 50 Shillings. Struck under Oliver Cromwell as Lord Protector, this rarity of British numismatics realized $504,000.

Complete auction results for all United States coins, medals, and tokens can be found at StacksBowers.com.

To consign to an upcoming Stack’s Bowers Galleries showcase or online auction, call 800-458-4646 or email [email protected].

