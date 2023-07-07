Italian Mint Dedicates Silver Coin to Demographic Development

By the Italian Mint ……

The Italian Ministry of the Economy and Finances has issued a collector coin dedicated to demographic development, created by the Italian Mint.

The collector’s silver coin with a nominal value of 5 euros was created by the artist engraver Emanuele Ferretti and produced at the Officine della Zecca dello Stato. It is available in the Fior di Conio (“Proof”) version with a circulation of 4,000 pieces.

On the obverse is the profile of Italy, on which male and female pictograms are highlighted. Through the effect of latency, they represent demographic development. Around this design is the inscription “ITALIAN REPUBLIC”.

On the reverse, the depiction of a branch with a pomegranate, a symbol of abundance and prosperity. Around, pomegranate leaves and the wording “DEVELOPMENT DEMOGRAPHIC”, visible through the latency effect. On the left, the value “5 EURO”; above “R”, identifying the Mint of Rome, on the right, signature of the author “E. FERRETTI”; below “2023”, year of issue of the currency.

Further descriptions and availability for the purchase of coins from the Numismatic Collection of the Italian Republic 2023 are published on the website www.shop.ipzs.it.