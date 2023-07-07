Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
Errors & Varieties

The 1888-O Hot Lips Morgan Dollar

By PCGS
The 1888-O Hot Lips Morgan Dollar features significant doubling in the area of Miss Liberty’s lips. Courtesy of PCGS.
By Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez for PCGS ……
Ask a Morgan Dollar enthusiast to name their favorite VAM variety, and they’ll likely reply with the 1888-O Hot Lips Dollar. What’s the “Hot Lips” Dollar? Well, first let’s clarify what a VAM variety is…

In 1971, Morgan Dollar specialists Leroy Van Allen and George Mallis published the first edition of their seminal book Comprehensive Catalog and Encyclopedia of Morgan & Peace Dollars, which identifies many of the minor and major Morgan Dollar and Peace Dollar varieties that now number into the thousands.

Among the most popular of these varieties is the 1888-O Hot Lips, a coin that became one of the original varieties cataloged by Van Allen and Mallis (whose names have been acronym-ized as “VAM”) and is now recognized among the Top 100 VAMs by PCGS. There are even PCGS Registry Sets dedicated to VAM Morgan Dollars.

So, what’s up with the “Hot Lips” Dollar?

This popular variety refers to significant die doubling that is evident around Liberty’s lips (and other areas of her portrait), which look especially pronounced on this widely collected variety. The unusual thickness of Miss Liberty’s lips gave rise to the term “Hot Lips”, slang that was current in the mid-20th century and perhaps most notably used as the nickname of a female character in M*A*S*H, a 1970 comedy-drama film about a team of United States medics serving by the frontlines in the Korean War. The film by Robert Altman spawned a wildly popular 1972-83 television show of the same name and overall plot.

The Hot Lips Dollar is a cornerstone piece in many Morgan Dollar sets and is a top acquisition for the many who specifically collect VAM Morgan Dollars. The demand for this coin has pushed its pricing skyward. With a price of more than $400 USD in XF40, it rivals the value of the scarcer Carson City dates. Prices top $12,000 for a specimen grading MS60, which offers just three specimens. The top PCGS grade for this coin is MS62, and those who seek one of the few pieces known at that grade threshold will need to shell out some $20,000.

* * *

First Read: U.S. Treasury Notes, 1812-1865: An Illustrated History

