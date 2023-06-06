Price Charting Coins
Mark Lighterman Receives CONECA Endorsement for ANA VP

By CoinWeek
Mark Lighterman
CONECA endorses Mark Lighterman for ANA Vice President. Image: CoinWeek.

Mark Lighterman, long-time member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA) Board of Governors and recipient of multiple major numismatic awards, is running for Vice President of the ANA.

Mr. Lighterman’s focus if elected will be on education in various forms, especially e-learning. He envisions online presentations helping to provide better interactive possibilities for the hobby. He stresses that bringing education to collectors is key.

Having served for 10 years in the ANA board room, Mark is also the recipient of multiple ANA awards, including the Farran Zerbe Memorial Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award (among many others). His other accolades include awards of merit from the Token and Medal Society (TAMS) and additional specialty clubs of which he is a member. Lighterman has received endorsements for his campaign from nine ANA past presidents and also from James Motley, current President of CONECA.

CONECA, whose name stands for “Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America”, is one of the largest coin specialty clubs in the United States and has actively been educating collectors about mint error and variety coins for the last five decades. Lighterman currently sits on the board of CONECA.

CONECA President James Motley said, “I enthusiastically endorse Mark Lighterman for ANA Vice President,” adding that he sees Lighterman’s campaign and potential to educate collectors as an enormous benefit to those just exploring the hobby for the first time, as well as for experienced collectors. Motley also added that Lighterman will be of immense benefit to collectors of all types of coins and numismatic items, given his role curating exhibits of many kinds for ANA conventions for many years.

Mr. Lighterman is available for interviews and discussion of his platform points and hopes for achievements during his time in office as Vice President. CONECA can be found online at conecaonline.org.

CONECA to Offer Free Exams of Error & Variety Coins at Shows
Latest Iron Maiden Coin From CIT Features Piece of Mind

