CONECA to Offer Free Exams of Error & Variety Coins at Shows

CONECA, the international error coin and variety club, will be offering free examination of error and variety coins to collectors at educational tables at coin shows across the United States throughout this year and into next.

The club, whose name stands for “Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America,” is the largest coin specialty club in the United States and has actively been educating collectors about mint error and variety coins for the last five decades.

At their coin show tables, different members of the CONECA Board of Directors and other error and variety enthusiasts (each with different areas of specialty as available) will offer free examination to collectors who bring coins from their collection to the show with questions.

CONECA is devoted to education about errors and varieties and will not be buying or selling coins at their tables.

CONECA requests that collectors have an idea of what they are asking about on the coins they bring to the shows, to allow for as many collectors as possible to have a chance to have their coins examined.

The club will have a table at both the summer FUN show (Thursday to Saturday, July 13-15, 2023 in Orlando, Florida) and the upcoming winter FUN show to be held in the same location as the summer show, but in January 4-7, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center, North/South Building, Hall NB, Orlando.

There will also be a table at the ANA World’s Fair of Money, August 8-12th 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In addition, there will be a table at the Spring and Fall Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists (PAN) show October 19-21, 2023. The club just completed a successful time at the spring PAN show.

There will also be a show in the west coast at the Pacific Northwest Numismatists show in Tukwila, Washington.

CONECA can be found online at conecaonline.org.