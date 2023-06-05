Numismatic Crime – Outrageous Number of Coins Stolen From Home and Mail

Recent Numismatic Crime by Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Lost/Stolen in Transit: USPS – Chicago

A USPS Registered Mail package has been reported lost/stolen. The package was shipped from North Carolina and the last scan showed it had been received at a Chicago distribution facility.

The package contained the following:

Czechoslovakia 1978 5 Ducats NGC MS67 – cert # 4931692-001

France 1647-B 1 Louis d’or PCGS MS62 – cert # 381887.62/36361546

Residential Coin Theft: Pennsylvania

The South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania Police Department is investigating a residential theft that occurred on May 19, 2023. The victim advised that the suspect is a heavyset Caucasian male.

Stolen Coins:

21- Slabbed $20 St. Gaudens

1926 PCGS MS65 9183.65/35961664

1924 PCGS MS65 9177.65/83700069

1839-A 20 Francs XF

1900 10 Kroner AU

1874 3 Dollar AU-53

1873-A 10 Marks MS-66

1926 2.5 Dollar Sesquicentennial MS-64

1932 10 Dollar MS-64

The slabbed coins have Coastcoin.com labels on the reverse.

Lost/Stolen in Transit: FedEx – Europe to United States

A package being shipped from Europe to the United States has been reported lost/stolen. The package was last scanned in Memphis, Tennessee. The package contained large quantities of coins, ranging from 300-600 pieces each.

The package contained the following coins:

7 Japan 100 bronze mon

1 Finland Proof Set 2000(?)

520 Swedish 2 kronor 1938 Delaware commemoratives

283 Abbasid dirhams

1120 Tabaristan half drachms.

242 Kushan AEs

389 Sassanian Kushro I

748 Sassanian Kushro II

352 Sassanian Hormizd IV

52 Kushan Soter Megas AE tetradrachms.

35 Bactria Hermaios AE tetradrachms

49 Elymais billon tetradrachms

31 Sassanian Shapur II drachms

53 Indo-Parthian billon tetradrachms

57 Hymiarite silver units

50 Elymais silver drachms

112 Hephthalite trilingual silver drachms

63 Sammanid silver multiple dirhams

Stolen in Transit: USPS – Nevada to Michigan

A package shipped via USPS overnight in a flat-rate envelope was received by the recipient with the contents missing. The package contained three New Jersey State Copper coins.

Description of Coins:

1786 NJ Copper Maris 17-K. Raw VF. Ex. Saccone Sale (B+M 1989)

1786 NJ Maris 17-b. PCGS XF40. From the E Pluribus Unum Sale (Stacks 11/2019)

1787 NJ Maris 56-n. Counterstamped N.York. PCGS AU50

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime.