Mint Director Gibson to Attend ANA 2023 World’s Fair of Money

United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson will participate in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The ribbon cutting will occur on Tuesday, August 8, at 12:00 p.m. (EDT), and attendees will have an opportunity to meet with Director Gibson while visiting the Mint booth at Halls A and B – Booth 1430. The Fair runs from August 8 to 12, 2023.

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in a daily drawing. Four ANA Director’s Strike Silver Tickets will be drawn each day, giving the ticket holder the ability to purchase one of 20 2023 Peace Silver Dollar Uncirculated Coins that were personally struck by Director Gibson.

The Mint will have multiple products releasing during the week, with limited quantities available for purchase at booth #1430. These include:

U.S. Navy 1.5-inch Bronze Medal (MNVS)

2023 Morgan (23XF) and Peace (23XL) Silver Dollar Proof Coins

2023 American Liberty Gold Coin (23DA) and 2023 American Liberty Silver Medal (23DB)

Attendees will also have the opportunity to:

Speak with United States Mint employees and Mint Director Gibson and learn more about the Mint’s products and programs.

Obtain free education resources for educators.

Gather information on the Mint’s Kids Site—U.S. Mint Coin Classroom, engage in educational activities, learn about Mint programs and operations, and gain an understanding of how the Mint “Connects America Through Coins.”

Participate in the “Treasure Trivia” game, where children visit specific locations on the bourse floor to answer multiple-choice questions designed to instill an appreciation for numismatics.

View a display of Mint products to include Annual Sets, Silver and Bronze Medals, and the American Women Quarters ornaments.

Purchase available products on sale at the booth.

All products are available for purchase via the Mint’s online catalog at catalog.usmint.gov/ or by calling 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

* * *

About the United States Mint

The U.S. Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

