Mint of Finland Spins Off Coin Collecting App Coiniverse

By Mint of Finland



Mint of Finland has announced the spin-off of its coin collecting app, Coiniverse, into an independent startup. The move allows Coiniverse to expand its reach to new markets, serve collectors better, and help mints succeed in their collector-related efforts.

With more than 100,000 worldwide collectors, Coiniverse already has a growing collector community. The majority of app users reside in the European and North American markets. Member mints include Monnaie de Paris, South African Mint, Mint of Italy, Swissmint, Münze Deutschland, Mint of Finland, Spanish Mint, Lithuanian Mint, and Vera Valor.

As an independent startup, Coiniverse aims to increase its user base across the globe and create a trusted collector community where mints are readily accessible.

Mint of Finland CEO Jonne Hankimaa:

“Mint of Finland wants to support Coiniverse’s growth and expansion. As an independent company, Coiniverse will have great opportunities to accelerate innovation and cooperation with different interested parties. The founding team of the new Coiniverse Ltd has excellent expertise and enthusiasm to take Coiniverse to the next level and become the leading digital platform for coin collecting. Mint of Finland will actively continue to support their ambitions.”

New CEO of Coiniverse and former Head of Digital Development at Mint of Finland, Mikko Sievänen, adds:

“We aim to reach one million users on Coiniverse by 2024, launch new collector services constantly, and provide a marketplace for access to both new and old coins. Our goal is to be the most trusted community for coin collectors worldwide. We plan to expand to all major collector markets globally and double our member mints by 2024. Our efforts center on producing the best collector app on the planet and making collecting more accessible and fun also for new generations.”

For more information, contact Mikko at [email protected] or +358 50 388 3093.

About Mint of Finland

Mint of Finland provides manufacturing, coin lifecycle and consulting services related to coins. The company’s customers mainly include central banks, finance ministries and mints of different countries. Mint of Finland is one of the leading coin exporters in the world with target markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The company is owned by the Finnish state.

About Coinvierse

Coiniverse is a mobile app and platform for coin collectors and mints worldwide. Users can manage, discover, and expand their collections while connecting with other enthusiasts. Mints can connect and showcase their coins to a global community. Coiniverse is the hub for all things coin-related, accessible to novices and experts alike.

