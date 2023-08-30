What Not Online Auctions
The Spectacular 1715 Velp Hoard: Long Table 151 With Paul Beliën

By American Numismatic Society

 

In 1715, a vast hoard of late Roman gold coins, medallions, and jewels was discovered in Velp in the Netherlands. The gold was buried in the early fifth century CE, at a time when the Western Roman Empire was collapsing and Germanic kingdoms were emerging. Paul Beliën, Curator of the Dutch National Numismatic Collection, will discuss how the gold ended up there, why the Velp Hoard was buried there, who owned it, and how it was used by both Roman and Germanic power brokers.

Every Friday at 1:00 pm ET, the Long Table series brings together American Numismatic Society (ANS) members from around the country. Lead by ANS staff, outside numismatic curators, authors, enthusiasts, historians, and many more, each talk offers the opportunity to take an hour away from your busy day to discuss all things numismatic, exchange views and ideas, and speak directly with fellow members and with the ANS.

Watch Previous Long Tables on the ANS YouTube Channel Here

