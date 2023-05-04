Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

Mint State 65+ 1927-S Peace Dollar in Stack’s Bowers Auction

By Stack's Bowers

Mint State 65+ 1927-S Peace Dollar in Stack's Bowers Whitman Coin Expo Auction

By Chris BulfinchNumismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……
Peace dollars of any date are rare in the highest Mint State grades (MS-67 and higher) – but some dates are challenging to find even in MS-65 and MS-66. In their June 2023 Expo Auction, Stack’s Bowers Galleries will be offering one of these condition rarities: a 1927-S certified MS-65+ by NGC and featuring a green CAC sticker.

Currently, the NGC Census records more than 4,800 grading events for 1927-S Peace dollars, the vast majority of which are concentrated in lower Mint State grades. Only four have received the MS-65+ designation, with just three earning a finer MS-66 grade. Eighty-nine coins received the MS-65 designation, while 1,132 have been graded MS-64. As a point of reference, NGC records 2,209 grading events for 1925 Peace dollars in MS-66 alone. The relative rarity, coupled with the CAC endorsement, places the coin we’re offering among the finest and most attractive examples of the 1927-S date.

The Stack’s Bowers cataloger of this Gem states:

“The detail to both sides is impressively sharp, in fact, with even the hair curls over Liberty’s ear and the feathers at the junction of the eagle’s wing and leg crisply showing emerging to bold definition. Luster is silky smooth with appealing satin texture. Lightly toned around the peripheries, especially on the obverse, this is a desirable premium Gem that will please even the most discerning Peace dollar enthusiast.”

* * *

For more information on our June 2023 Official Auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo, or to consign your numismatic items to this or another of our upcoming auctions, call 800-458-4646 or email [email protected].

