Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

HomeUS Coins

New Die Pairing for the 1850-O Liberty Seated Half Dollar

By PCGS

By Edward Van Orden for PCGS ……

The 1850-O Liberty Seated Half Dollar, WB-20 is a newly attributed variety that opens a new collecting opportunity for series enthusiasts. Courtesy of PCGS TrueView.

* * *

Every day at PCGS, we are presented with the exciting possibility of seeing something new. When that possibility presents itself, and you and your colleagues get a chance to attribute it… well, that’s just fun numismatics right there!

We recently had the opportunity to attribute a new die pairing in the Liberty Seated Half Dollar series: an 1850-O. As always, with the counsel of Bill Bugert and his books–as well as Mike Perkins–we were able to match and confirm this new addition.

With the 1850-O, the tough-to-see but noticeable vertical die line along Liberty’s thumb and the arching die line through the lower shield both appear to be there, both diagnostics of Obverse 7. And the date appears to line up.

For the reverse, the small die gouges along the base of the eagle’s neck, as well as the horizontal die lines in the shield, appear to be there. Both are the diagnostics of Reverse I. Bill and Mike had no doubt about this one, and Bill said we were good to name it WB-20.

For the collector of New Orleans Liberty Seated coinage and particularly the 1850-O Half Dollar by die pair, the WB-20 is notable in that it adds one more challenging variety for which to search. Additionally, considering Obverse 7 has also been used for WB-8 and WB-18 and Reverse I for WB-12, this newly discovered die combination may provide for the Liberty Seated Half Dollar specialist insight as to the order in which these four die pairings were struck.

* * *

Previous article
Mint State 65+ 1927-S Peace Dollar in Stack’s Bowers Auction

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAC coin verification of grading

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.