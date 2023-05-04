1982 “No P” Roosevelt Dime Auction Closing at GreatCollections

GreatCollections is offering collectors of modern mint errors a very interesting opportunity to purchase a scarce and highly sought-after 1982 “No P” Roosevelt dime graded MS67FB by PCGS. This example is one of only 10 certified by the grading service, with none finer.

Bidding for this coin ends on Sunday, May 7 2023, at 5:15:21 PM Pacific Time (8:15:21 PM Eastern).

With three days remaining at the time of publication until the lot closes, there is a real opportunity for an astute collector to pick up the coin at an agreeable price. To date, the highest of seven bids stands at $1,350 USD.

Story of the 1982 “No P” Roosevelt Dime

No explanation of the 1982 “No P” Roosevelt dime should begin without explaining that, unlike most United States coins issued since 1947, coins issued in 1982 and 1983 by the United States Mint were not sold to collectors in Uncirculated sets. Instead, as a cost-cutting measure, the United States Mint suspended its Mint Set program and focused instead on producing Proof Sets and commemorative coin issues. This means that 1982 and 1983 issues that survive in Uncirculated grades do so because they were removed from the normal channels of commerce. It also means that there aren’t a million or so potentially Uncirculated examples lying around in collector sets for speculators to comb through in search of Superb Gem examples.

This makes the 1982 and 1983 issues the most interesting issues of the decade.

From 1793 to 1978, coins struck at the Philadelphia Mint bore no mintmark. The branch mints of Charlotte, Dahlonega, New Orleans, San Francisco, Carson City, and Denver would denote their output by applying a mark to denote their place of origin. Charlotte used a “C”, Dahlonega a “D”, New Orleans an “O”, San Francisco an “S”, and Carson City used the double “CC”. The Denver Mint also used a “D”, but by the time it began striking its first coins, the Dahlonega facility had been closed for more than half a century.

Starting in 1979, with the release of the Susan B. Anthony dollar, the Philadelphia Mint adopted a “P” mintmark for the dollar coin. In 1980, the use of that mark was expanded to all denominations except the one-cent coin. For the Roosevelt dime, the P mintmark was placed on the coin’s obverse, slightly above the date.

In late 1982, around the vicinity of the Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, a trio of collectors noticed that the 1982 dimes they received in change did not have this mintmark. The story received national press attention and the search was on for other examples. Quickly, the “No P” coins were selling for tidy premiums.

To date, PCGS has graded approximately 300 examples of the 1992 “No P” Roosevelt dime with Full Bands. The present example is among the finest known and owes its superb state of preservation to the handful of collectors, who found themselves in the right place at the right time.

