The 2023 United States Mint Congratulations Set will be available for purchase beginning on March 2, 2023, at noon EST. Production is limited to 40,000 sets. Orders are limited to three sets per household.

Priced at $82 USD, this unique set is perfect for celebrating any special occasion or milestone. The set features a 2023-dated American Silver Eagle Proof Coin bearing the “W” mint mark of the West Point Mint where it was produced. The obverse of the coin displays sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2023.”

The coin’s reverse displays a rendition of a majestic bald eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.” United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra created the reverse design, which United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso sculpted.

The coin is offered in a presentation folder with a coordinating sleeve. The Certificate of Authenticity is printed on the back of the presentation folder, and coin specifications are on the back of the sleeve.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of March 2, 2023, at noon EST.

About the United States Mint

The U.S. Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

