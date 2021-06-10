American Innovation $1 Coin Products Honoring New Hampshire Available Beginning June 15

The United States Mint will accept orders for products containing American Innovation $1 Coins honoring New Hampshire starting on June 15 at noon EDT. Coins in these products are of uncirculated quality from the Mint’s Philadelphia and Denver facilities.

Product options and pricing are below.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

New Hampshire’s $1 Coin recognizes Ralph Baer’s invention of the first home video game console. The coin’s reverse depicts Baer’s brown box game “Handball” on the right side of the coin, with the inscription “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” The left side of the coin features the inscriptions “NEW HAMPSHIRE” and “PLAYER 1” on an incused background. “IN HOME VIDEO GAME SYSTEM” and “RALPH BAER” encircle the outside of the coin in a text that is meant to pay homage to Ralph Baer’s Odyssey game. The design is also symbolic of an arcade token.

The obverse of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The obverse also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation.

The year of minting or issuance, the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin.

Additional products in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program are available at catalog.usmint.gov.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice.

