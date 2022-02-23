One of the oldest and most highly regarded US military honors — the Purple Heart — is being recognized with the release of the 2022 Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin program from the United States Mint.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, the coin’s congressionally-designated beneficiary organization, to offer collectors a special certification label featuring the organization’s logo for the US Mint’s commemorative coins. Starting February 24, the coins will be available for preorder from the US Mint and are expected to start shipping in June. Surcharges from each coin sold by the US Mint will support the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.

Founded in 1997, the National Purple Heart Honor Mission was the driving force behind the establishment and the expansion of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor located just north of West Point, New York, near the historic site where General George Washington issued the orders creating the Badge of Military Merit in 1782. Today, the Honor Mission is an approved 501(c)3 non-profit organization, which supports a variety of programs to pay tribute to our Purple Heart recipients and educate all Americans about our combat-wounded and killed-in-action veterans to ensure those who sacrificed for freedom are never forgotten.

“It has been wonderful to work with NGC to offer collectors this special label,” said Colonel Russ Vernon (Ret.), Executive Director of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. “When viewed as a complete package with the commemorative coins and the special label, these products are truly a fitting tribute to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so that we can live free.”

“NGC is honored that the National Purple Heart Honor Mission chose to partner with us in the creation of this special label for collectors,” said Mark Salzberg, NGC Chairman. “These coins recognize the sacrifices of service members in a meaningful way, and we are proud to support and further this important organization’s initiatives.”

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coins include an Uncirculated Clad Half Dollar struck in Denver; a Proof Clad Half Dollar struck in San Francisco; an Uncirculated Silver Dollar, Proof Silver Dollar, and Colorized Silver Dollar, all struck at the West Point Mint; and an Uncirculated Gold $5 and a Proof Gold $5, also struck at the West Point Mint. All of the coins are being sold individually, and the Proof coins are also being offered as a three-coin set.

Coins from the Proof Set are eligible for a special set designation: Purple Heart Proof Set.

The clad half dollars show a wounded military figure with the inscription “ALL GAVE SOME” on the obverse. Completing the maxim with the inscription “SOME GAVE ALL”, the reverse displays a silhouette of a fallen Marine standing over a boy solemnly holding his father’s hat.

Designed by Beth Zaiken, the coin vividly expresses the sacrifices made by members of our nation’s armed forces.

The Silver Dollars depict a detailed resemblance of the Purple Heart Medal with five stars to represent the military branches. Inscribed is “COMBAT WOUNDED & KILLED IN ACTION” along with the date of the first awarding of the medal. The reverse shows a nurse bandaging a wounded service member during World War I. A colorized version of the Silver Dollar will also be available.

The present design of the Purple Heart with the inscription “A GRATEFUL NATION HONORS AND REMEMBERS” is displayed on the obverse of the gold $5 coins. The reverse prominently features George Washington’s signature with the original Badge of Military Merit. Designed by Donna Weaver, this coin presents the history of the revered award, which dates back to the Revolutionary War.

Beth Zaiken and Donna Weaver both sign certification labels exclusively for NGC. Learn more about the NGC Signature Label program here.

In addition to the exclusive NGC label, the popular NGC Early Releases and First Releases designations and labels are available for the coins if they are received by NGC within the first 30 days of release.

