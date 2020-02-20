Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®) is excited to announce that Donna Weaver, sculptor of the Return to Monticello Nickel obverse (used since 2016 to present) and designer of the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin common reverse, is signing certification labels exclusively for NGC.

The NGC Donna Weaver Signature Label is the perfect complement to the 2020-W Proof Nickel that will be included in the 2020 United States Mint Proof Set that goes on sale February 27, 2020. This is the first nickel ever struck at the West Point Mint and features its famous “W” mint mark on the obverse below the date.

NGC has also designed a special Donna Weaver Signature Label for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coins. Weaver’s dynamic depiction of a basketball passing through the net graces the reverse of these highly anticipated coins. Images of the NGC Donna Weaver Basketball Signature Label will be announced closer to the coins’ April 4 release.

Coins certified with the NGC Donna Weaver Signature Labels will be made available to the public through select retailers.

Weaver is a prolific US coin designer and sculptor. From 2000 to 2006, she served as a Medallic Artist at the Philadelphia Mint, and her designs were selected for use on over 30 coins and medals. From there, she became a member of the US Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program (AIP). As an AIP artist, she has designed over 50 coins and medals.

Besides the newest Jefferson Nickel obverse and the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame reverse, Weaver’s impressive body of work includes the 2019 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin and Silver Medal reverse and the 2018 American Innovation Dollar reverse. She has also designed six reverses in the America the Beautiful Quarters program.

Weaver is known for her skill in the art of miniature bas-relief wax portraiture, which was particularly popular in the US from the mid-18th century into the 19th century. Her fine technique is clearly on display in the detail achieved in Jefferson’s portrait on the 2020-W Proof Nickel.

“I enjoy the challenges of coin design and sculpture and working with the necessary limitations of the minting process itself. It is always rewarding.” said Weaver. “Additionally, when you put it in perspective, these small works of art reach an exponentially large number of people.”

Mark Salzberg, NGC Chairman and Grading Finalizer, noted:

“Through the signature labels program, NGC is proud to offer a personal connection to the artists who create the coins that we collect. Donna Weaver is a prolific numismatic designer and sculptor, and we are honored to have someone of her stature autograph NGC certification labels.”

Weaver joins a roster of numismatic luminaries who sign NGC certification labels. To learn more about the NGC Authentic Hand-Signed labels program, go to NGCcoin.com/signaturelabels.

