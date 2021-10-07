United States Mint Announces Designs for 2022 American Women Quarters

The United States Mint is pleased to announce the official designs for the first five coins in the American Women Quarters Program. Authorized by Public Law 116-330, this four-year program features coins with reverse designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of trailblazing American women. Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025, the Mint will issue five quarters in each of these years. The ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse group of individuals honored through this program reflects a wide range of accomplishments and fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts.

The 2022 coins recognize the achievements of Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong.

“These inspiring coin designs tell the stories of five extraordinary women whose contributions are indelibly etched in American culture,” said United States Mint Acting Director Alison L. Doone. “Generations to come will look at coins bearing these designs and be reminded of what can be accomplished with vision, determination, and a desire to improve opportunities for all.”

2022 Reverse Designs

The Secretary of the Treasury selected the final designs in accordance with the design selection process, which is available here. All reverse designs were created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) designers and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artists. Line art of the designs is available here.

Maya Angelou—celebrated writer, performer, social activist

Designer: Emily Damstra , AIP Designer

, AIP Designer Sculptor: Craig A. Campbell, Medallic Artist

The design depicts Maya Angelou with her arms uplifted. Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry and symbolic of the way she lived. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MAYA ANGELOU,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

Dr. Sally Ride—physicist, astronaut, educator, and first American woman to soar into space

Designer: Elana Hagler , AIP Designer

, AIP Designer Sculptor: Phebe Hemphill, Medallic Artist

This design depicts Dr. Ride next to a window on the space shuttle, inspired by her quote, “But when I wasn’t working, I was usually at a window looking down at Earth.” The inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” is intentionally positioned over the Earth next to America, indicating that out of all women in the United States, Dr. Ride was the first into space. The additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” and “DR. SALLY RIDE.”

Wilma Mankiller—first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and an activist for Native American and women’s rights

Designer: Benjamin Sowards , AIP Designer

, AIP Designer Sculptor: Phebe Hemphill, Medallic Artist

This design depicts Wilma Mankiller with a resolute gaze to the future. The wind is at her back, and she is wrapped in a traditional shawl. To her left is the seven-pointed star of the Cherokee Nation. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “WILMA MANKILLER,” “PRINCIPAL CHIEF,” and “CHEROKEE NATION,” which is written in the Cherokee syllabary.

Nina Otero-Warren—a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools

Designer: Chris Costello , AIP Designer

, AIP Designer Sculptor: Craig A. Campbell, Medallic Artist

The design features an image of Nina Otero-Warren on the left, flanked by three individual Yucca flowers—New Mexico’s state flower. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “E PLUIBUS UNUM,” “NINA OTERO-WARREN,” and “VOTO PARA LA MUJER,” the Spanish counterpart for the suffragist slogan “Votes for Women.”

Anna May Wong—first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, who left a legacy for women in the film industry

Designer: Emily Damstra, AIP Designer

Sculptor: John P. McGraw, Medallic Artist

This design features a close-up image of Anna May Wong with her head resting on her hand, surrounded by the bright lights of a marquee sign. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” and “ANNA MAY WONG.”

Common Obverse Design

The obverse design of all coins in the American Women Quarters Program is by Laura Gardin Fraser, one of the most prolific female sculptors of the early 20th century, whose works span the art and numismatic worlds. Fraser’s design depicts a portrait of George Washington, which was originally composed and sculpted as a candidate to mark George Washington’s 200th birthday. Though recommended for the 1932 quarter, then-Treasury Secretary Mellon ultimately selected the familiar John Flanagan design. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2022.”

On-sale dates for products containing the 2022 American Women Quarters Program will be published on the Mint’s Product Schedule here. When available, the Mint will accept orders at catalog.usmint.gov/.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

