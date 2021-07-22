United States Mint Opens Sales for Virginia American Innovation $1 Coin Products July 27

Product options containing Uncirculated quality American Innovation $1 coins honoring Virginia will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint beginning on July 27 at noon EDT.

The coins are produced at the Mint’s facilities in Philadelphia and Denver and are packaged as follows:

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

The Virginia $1 coin is the second release of 2021 and honors the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, recognized as an engineering marvel of the modern world. The reverse design depicts a view of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel as a cross-section cutaway, illustrating the ingenuity involved in constructing it. Inscriptions are “United States of America” and “Virginia.”

The obverse design features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” It also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation.

The year of minting, mint mark, and inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coins.

