Morgan Dollars for Every Collector: Introducing the Morgan 50 – Part I

A Morgan Dollar Collection Every Collector Can Complete

Coin dealer Russ Augustin (AU Capital Management, RARCOA) joins Charles Morgan to discuss an innovative new set-collecting idea for the Morgan Dollar series.

Designed to fit the budget of every collector but still offer a longterm challenge and collecting goal, The Morgan 50 is comprised of fifty uncirculated Morgan dollars struck from 1878 to 1921. In certified MS63 grades, each coin has a retail value of between $75 and $400 USD, with most averaging under $125.

The Morgan Dollar series is a large and complex series of coins to collect, with several rare issues, many interesting varieties, and Proof versions. As coin prices continue to rise, however, the ability for beginner and intermediate collectors to complete a matching set gets harder and harder.

Nevertheless, there are ways to approach the set where completion is possible. In selecting fifty coins, Russ and Charles focused on issues from all five Morgan dollar-producing mints, including Philadelphia, New Orleans, and the western San Francisco, Carson City, and Denver mints.

“Each of these money making factories played an important role in producing the coins that built America,” says CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan. “With this set, we set out to ignite a renewed interest in collecting classic U.S. coins. For about the same cost as it would to collect American Silver Eagle bullion coins, one can complete a fifty-coin set of Morgan dollars.”

“Morgan dollars have a rich history and each coin is a time capsule,” says Augustin.

Part I: The Philly Strikes

Twenty-two coins make up the Philadelphia portion of the Morgan 50. Two issues mark the debut of George T. Morgan’s classic design, while a string of consecutive dates takes collectors through the late 1870s to 1891, before the nation was plunged into a deep economic depression. The Philly set picks up in 1896 and continues through the early 1900s, before finishing in 1921.

1878 ⅞ TF

1878 7 TF

1879

1880

1881

1882

1883

1884

1885

1886

1887

1888

1889

1890

1891

1896

1897

1898

1900

1902

1903

1921

