Numismatic Crime – Suspects Wanted in Coin Show Burglaries

By Numismatic Crime Information Center

Recent Numismatic Crime Alerts from Doug Davis, Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC)
 

Vehicle Burglary at Michigan Coin Show

The Allen Park, Michigan Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred on October 1, 2023. A dealer loading up after the monthly Allen Park coin show told police that a male suspect entered the dealer’s vehicle and grabbed a box of coins while the dealer was inside getting his last load. The suspect then ran across the parking lot, where he got into a vehicle and escaped the scene. The suspect himself had been inside the show for approximately 30 minutes and made a couple of small purchases prior to his crime. The suspect was described as Hispanic with a thick accent.

Investigators are currently reviewing video footage of the theft for additional information on the suspect and the escape vehicle; screen grabs that give a clear view of the suspect are included below. A list of the stolen coins is available as a PDF.

Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) - Allen Park Coin Show burglary suspect

Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) - Allen Park Coin Show burglary suspect

NCIC is currently comparing this offense with the recent Lansing vehicle burglary, which had a similar MO.

Vehicle Burglary at Washington Coin Show

Another dealer was the victim of a vehicular burglary in the last month, this time after the Tuckwila coin show in the state of Washington. The dealer stopped for a short period of time and an unknown suspect or suspects accessed the dealer’s vehicle and removed a large number of world coins. A partial list of the stolen coins can be downloaded here.

Major Residential Bullion Theft in Idaho

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary/theft that took place in Sandpoint sometime between August 1 and September 20, 2023. The victim was an elderly resident. The suspect or suspects stole 200 1oz gold Australian Kangaroos and 100 1oz American Gold Eagles from a safe located on the premises.

Bonner County detectives would like to hear from any dealer who may have bought or encountered someone trying to sell a large amount of the coins listed above.

Person of Interest Wanted in Boston Stack’s Bowers Theft

A shoplifting/theft occurred at Stack’s Bowers Galleries in Boston, Massachusetts. A 1928 $100 Gold Certificate with serial number A0091479A graded PCGS AU50 was stolen. The incident occurred on October 11, 2023, at 2:56 PM Eastern Standard Time. The note and person of interest in this case are pictured below.

Person of Interest Wanted in Boston Stack's Bowers Theft - Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC)

Stolen Gold Certificate, Stack's Bowers Boston - Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC)

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime.
 

