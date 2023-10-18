Roman Coins, Silver Bullion, and the Via Domitia: Long Table 153 With Charles Parisot-Sillon

Roman coins from the provinces are usually associated with the Imperial era. In this Long Table from the American Numismatic Society (ANS), Charles Parisot-Sillon, an associate professor in ancient history at the University of Orléans in France talks about how the Roman Republic and its coinage and bullion built up the southern region of Gaul–specifically the establishment of Narbo Martius (modern Narbonne) and the construction of the road named the Via Domitia–in the second century BCE. To explain how the funding of such projects worked, Parisot-Sillon draws from the available archaeological and numismatic evidence and discusses the surprising role of private companies from Italy. He also examines the issue of silver Roman coins and bullion long associated with the founding of Narbo Martius.

Every Friday at 1:00 pm ET, the Long Table series brings together members from around the country. Lead by ANS staff, outside numismatic curators, authors, enthusiasts, historians, and many more, each talk offers the opportunity to take an hour away from your busy day to discuss all things numismatic, exchange views and ideas, and speak directly with fellow members and with the ANS.

* * *