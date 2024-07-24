Nobel Prize in Chemistry Awarded to Robert S. Mulliken for Molecular Orbital Theory to Be Auctioned

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Robert S. Mulliken for his groundbreaking work on Molecular Orbital Theory will be offered at public auction by Nate D. Sanders on Thursday, July 25, 2024. This revolutionary theory, developed in 1927, transformed our understanding of molecular bonding and paved the way for quantum chemistry.

Molecular Orbital Theory: A Quantum Leap

At the dawn of quantum science, Mulliken introduced Molecular Orbital Theory, a mathematical framework that bridges the gap between chemistry and physics. By predicting molecular behavior based on quantum mechanics, this theory allows scientists to go beyond mere observation and accurately anticipate how molecules interact within complex compounds.

The invention has had a profound impact across various scientific disciplines. From pharmaceuticals to electronics, energy technology to environmental chemistry, Molecular Orbital Theory remains a cornerstone formula. Its accuracy, established nearly a century ago, continues to shape material science and innovation.

Remarkably, Mulliken began developing his theory while still in high school. By 1927, at just 31 years old, he had fully formulated Molecular Orbital Theory. His subsequent work on the Manhattan Project and collaboration with scientific luminaries solidified his legacy as the driving force behind molecular science.

The Nobel Medal: A Symbol of Excellence

The Nobel Prize medal in Thursday’s auction, crafted from 23-karat gold, bears the relief portrait of industrialist Alfred Nobel. On the reverse side, the goddess Isis symbolizes scientific genius. Engraved with the Latin phrase Inventas vitam juvat excoluisse per artes (“They who bettered life on earth by their newly found mastery”), the medal commemorates Mulliken’s exceptional contributions. His name, along with the year 1966 in Roman numerals, graces the plaque below the relief.

Additional information on the Nobel Prize medal and the auction can be found at natedsanders.com.

About Nate D. Sanders Auctions

An industry leader in documents and autographs, Nate D. Sanders Auctions has conducted auctions in Los Angeles since 1990 and now holds major auctions on a monthly basis. Owner Nate Sanders is recognized for his knowledge of sports, historical items, and Hollywood memorabilia. To learn more, visit natedsanders.com.

* * *