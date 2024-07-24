ANA’s Largest Coin Show August 6-10 in Chicago

Dazzling rarities, free educational opportunities, family fun and more await at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

Next month (August 6-10), the American Numismatic Association (ANA) will host their largest coin show of the year. Taking place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, the World’s Fair of Money will feature incredible exhibits of rarities, some on public display for the first time.

The convention attracts collectors from all over the United States and features more than 500 dealers on-site to buy and sell rare coins, paper money, gold and silver, and more. Experts will provide free, informal evaluation of the public’s old money; visitors can take photos with Abraham Lincoln, Ben Franklin, and George Washington reenactors; and free educational seminars and lectures are open to all. Families will also have access to Ernie’s Treasure Treehouse, a section of the show dedicated to games providing opportunities for kids to win prizes.

Convention Hours

The convention, located in Hall A of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, is open 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $10 per person, or $25 for a week pass. On Saturday, admission is free for everyone. A valid photo ID is required for entry.

Exhibits of Exceptional Rarities

Coins valued in the millions – such as a $3 million nickel – and seldom-seen historical exhibits from the ANA’s Money Museum and treasures from private collections are a huge draw for everyone at the show. Rarities on display include:

Two sets of United States Pattern Coins from the Black Cat Collection . This includes the only remaining complete 16-coin 1868 aluminum die trial Proof set. There also is a complete six-coin copper and silver Proof set of the 1882 Liberty Head Shield Earring patterns. This is part of the Museum Showcase.

. This includes the only remaining complete 16-coin 1868 aluminum die trial Proof set. There also is a complete six-coin copper and silver Proof set of the patterns. This is part of the Museum Showcase. The unique Experimental Finish 1910 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle discovered in 2006, and one of the two known Satin Finish Proof 1921 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles , displayed in the Museum Showcase for only the second time. The coins are being loaned to the ANA by Brian Hendelson .

discovered in 2006, and one of the two known , displayed in the Museum Showcase for only the second time. The coins are being loaned to the ANA by . Bank of the United States banknotes from a recent donation by John and Nancy Wilson , which includes checks signed by President Andrew Jackson and Winfield ‘Old Fuss and Feathers’ Scott . On display at the Museum Showcase.

banknotes from a recent donation by and , which includes checks signed by President and . On display at the Museum Showcase. The finest known 1794 Flowing Hair Dollar , believed by many experts to be the first silver dollar struck by the United States Mint , displayed for perhaps the last time for years to come. Insured for $15 million, it is going into a private collection after the convention. On display at table 201 courtesy of GreatCollections , the ANA’s Official Auctioneer.

, believed by many experts to be the first silver dollar struck by the , displayed for perhaps the last time for years to come. Insured for $15 million, it is going into a private collection after the convention. On display at table 201 courtesy of , the ANA’s Official Auctioneer. The most expensive German coin sold at auction. One of the most important German coins from the Thirty Years’ War period will be at the Künker Auctions table, number 1232. Only two Lösers in gold have ever been sold at auction, making it one of the rarest large gold pieces of central Europe from this era. An impressive GBP 910,000 was the final bid for the gold coin in a 2015 auction. This is the first time it is on display since the auction.

period will be at the table, number 1232. Only two in gold have ever been sold at auction, making it one of the rarest large gold pieces of central from this era. An impressive GBP 910,000 was the final bid for the gold coin in a 2015 auction. This is the first time it is on display since the auction. A first-time display of another portion of the Tyrant Collection , described as the most valuable rare collection in private hands. California collector Dan O’Dowd , in conjunction with Goldberg Coins and Collectibles of Los Angeles , will have a $5 million “Tyrants of the Nile” exhibit of more than 350 superb-quality Egyptian rare coins dating back 2,300 years at the ANA coin show. See these rarities at booth 134.

, described as the most valuable rare collection in private hands. collector , in conjunction with of , will have a $5 million “Tyrants of the Nile” exhibit of more than 350 superb-quality Egyptian rare coins dating back 2,300 years at the ANA coin show. See these rarities at booth 134. A Marquee Collector Exhibit, titled “Having Fun with the King of American Coins – The Dollar of 1804,” focuses on the fascinating stories of the Dexter Dollar and other 1804 dollars. Professional numismatist Mark Ferguson has spent the last 35 years building a collection of exceptionally rare numismatic literature, memorabilia, and original works of art (c. 1887) linked with these famous coins.

Learning Opportunities

Money Talks lectures will be presented throughout the week by well-known professionals in the field of coin collecting. These lectures provide collectors a forum in which to share their views and research with the public and are free to attend. The 30- to 45-minute programs accommodate questions from the audience.

The Sundman Lecture Series, also free and open to the public, will focus on the theme “A Century of Change; 1924 to 2024.” Presenters will discuss how money, its appearance, subject matter and the numismatic hobby has changed over the last 100 years. The symposium will be held in room 4 on Wednesday, August 7, 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. The lecture series is underwritten by Maynard Sundman/Littleton Coin Co. Lecture Series Endowment and David Sundman.

Family Experiences

Children attending the show can visit Ernie’s Treasure Treehouse (sponsored by Kevin Lipton Rare Coins), an educational area to play games and earn Hoot Loot to spend on numismatic items of their choice. Games include Treasure Trivia, the cash cube, plinko, cornhole, coin toss, designing coins and more.

On Saturday, August 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, a free workshop for children called The Young Collectors Corner will teach the basics of the hobby of coin collecting. For more information, visit info.money.org/ycc-2024. To attend this workshop, pre-registration is strongly encouraged to attend. Contact Jim Ray at [email protected] to save a seat.

World’s Fair of Money Sponsors

Sponsors help make ANA coin shows possible – providing the ANA with resources for better education, more activities, auctions and more. The following sponsors helped bring together this year’s World’s Fair of Money.

Corporate Sponsors – GreatCollections, the ANA’s Official Auctioneer; Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), and Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), the ANA’s official grading and conservation service; and Whitman.

ANA Event Auctioneer Partners – Heritage Auctions and Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

Title Sponsors – GovMint, Legend Numismatics, Inc., Anthony and Mary Ann Terranova, Universal Coin.

Sponsors – ANACS, Angel Dee’s Coins and Collectibles, Coleman Foster Rare Coins, Coin of the Year, Germania Mint, Greysheet, Kedzie Koins, Inc., Kevin Lipton Rare Coins, Inc., Minshull Trading, Minted Assets, NICS Supplies, The Perth Mint, Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG), Swissmint, U.S. Coins, Thomas J. Uram, and World Money Fair.

Additional information about the American Numismatic Association (ANA) is available by visiting money.org or calling (719) 632-2646. To learn more about the World’s Fair of Money, visit WorldsFairofMoney.com, call (800) 482-9828 or email [email protected].

