Liberty Seated Quarter, With Motto (1866-1891) | CoinWeek

The Liberty Seated design had served the nation since the mid-1830s, appearing on nearly every silver coin from the lowly half dime to the silver dollar. Several design changes were implemented on the Liberty Seated Quarter throughout its production. Arrows were added in 1853 and 1873 to designate a change in tenor. Additionally, rays were added to the reverse of the 1853 issue to further denote the lowering of weight, but this feature was dropped a year later due to the havoc it wreaked on the Mint’s dies. The design reverted to its “normal” state after three years in the 1850s and two years in the ’70s. The longest-lasting change was the addition of the motto IN GOD WE TRUST, which first appeared on the quarter in 1866.

The now-familiar motto first appeared in 1864 on the debut issue of the Two-Cent Piece. Reaction to the public expression of this religious sentiment was so positive that on March 3, 1865, Congress mandated its use on all gold and silver coins of suitable size. Implementation came in 1866 when seven other coins joined the Two-Cent Piece in carrying this statement of faith. Among these was the Liberty Seated Quarter, which became known as the With Motto type.

Generally, With Motto Liberty Seated Quarters are most plentiful in higher grades in dates 1879 and later as the United States Mint ramped up production of silver and gold coinage during this period with the expectation that the public would resume the use of precious metals coinage following years of hoarding due to the Civil War.

Proof coin production during this period also increased, especially in the 1880s, as coin collecting gained popularity. Proof quarters are available in proportion to the original mintages. Some are not particularly well made and many have been poorly treated over the years. Buying certified examples of high-grade business strikes and Proofs is highly recommended.

Liberty Seated Quarter, With Motto Design

Obverse:

A full-length representation of Liberty wearing long, flowing robes is seated on a rock, her head turned back to her right. Liberty’s left arm is bent and holds a pole topped by a Liberty cap. The right arm extends down at her side, hand supporting a Union shield across which is a slightly curved banner displaying the word LIBERTY. The date is centered at the bottom. In 1853, a short arrowhead was placed on each side of the date to indicate a lower coin weight, remaining as part of the design through 1855. Thirteen stars form a partial circle inside the denticles along the raised rim: seven to the left of Liberty, one between Liberty’s head and the Liberty cap, and five to the right.

Reverse:

The reverse has a centered left-facing eagle with extended but partly folded wings. The eagle clutches three arrows in its left claw and an olive branch in its right. A Union shield is placed over the chest, and on 1853 quarters many radiating lines extend from behind the eagle on all sides nearly to the surrounding legends. The legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA forms an arc around the top two-thirds of the surface inside of the denticles circling the rim, with the denomination QUAR. DOL. at the bottom visually completing the circle. Above the eagle’s head is a ribbon with the motto “In God We Trust” above the eagle. This is the distinguishing feature of this coin type.

The Drapery Liberty Seated Quarter with Motto was minted at Philadelphia, Carson City, New Orleans, and San Francisco; CC, O and S mintmarks are located above QUAR. DOL., below the crossed ends of the branch and the arrows.

Edge:

The edge of the With Motto Liberty Seated Quarter is reeded.

Coin Specifications

Liberty Seated Quarter, Motto, Drapery Years of Issue: 1866-91 Mintage (Circulation): High: 17,816,000 (1876); Low: 4,000 (1873-CC; only 6 known) Mintage (Proof): High: 1,355 (1880); Low: 1873 (500) Alloy: 90% silver and 10% copper Weight: 6.22 g Diameter: 24.30 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht, from sketches by Titian Peale/Thomas Sully REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht, modified by James Barton Longacre

