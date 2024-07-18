PCGS Specials

HomeNumismatic TermsTenor - A Financial Term With an Evolving Meaning

Tenor – A Financial Term With an Evolving Meaning

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
An assortment of United States silver coins. Image: Adobe Stock.
An assortment of United States silver coins. Image: Adobe Stock.

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..
 

(n.)

In numismatics, the tenor is a standard weight and fineness or exchange rate of the metal in a coin. The United States Mint has designated changes in tenor with design changes in the past, such as adding arrows to either side of the date on the obverse of the Liberty Seated Half Dime, Dime, Quarter, and Half Dollar in 1853 when the silver content of those denominations was reduced.

The term is also used to denote the sequence of issue on Colonial currency.

In modern finance, “tenor” is used to describe the length of time remaining before a loan is due, or a financial contract expires.

* * *

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
The Panama-Pacific International Exposition Award Medal

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Park Avenue Numismatics Gold and Silver Bullion

L and C New Arrivals

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions