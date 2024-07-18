Tenor – A Financial Term With an Evolving Meaning

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



(n.)

In numismatics, the tenor is a standard weight and fineness or exchange rate of the metal in a coin. The United States Mint has designated changes in tenor with design changes in the past, such as adding arrows to either side of the date on the obverse of the Liberty Seated Half Dime, Dime, Quarter, and Half Dollar in 1853 when the silver content of those denominations was reduced.

The term is also used to denote the sequence of issue on Colonial currency.

In modern finance, “tenor” is used to describe the length of time remaining before a loan is due, or a financial contract expires.

* * *