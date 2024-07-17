ANA World's Fair of Money

Ruptured Duck – An Unusual Name for an Important World War II Artifact

“Ruptured Duck”, World War II Discharge Pin. Image: Smithsonian Institution.
“Ruptured Duck”, Honorable Service Lapel Pin (1939-1946 version). Image: Smithsonian Institution.

(n.) Slang.

The “Ruptured Duck” is the colloquial name given to the Honorable Service Lapel Button, a gilt-brass button issued to military servicemen discharged between 1925 and 1946. Upon issue, veterans could wear the button on the left lapel of their civilian clothing. The Honorable Service Lapel Button was issued to millions of World War II veterans and was designed by sculptor Anthony de Francisci, best known for his Peace Dollar design celebrating the end of World War I.

The term Ruptured Duck found currency among service members due to de Francisci’s crude depiction of the American bald eagle bursting through the circular frame. The brass button measures 7/16″ x 5/8″. Cloth and gilt-plastic versions were also issued.

