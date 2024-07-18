United States Mint Unveils Designs for 2025 Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Commemorative Coins

Representatives from the United States Mint, the United States Marine Corps (USMC), and the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation joined together on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, to unveil the designs for the 2025 United States Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program during a ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia near Marine Corps Base (MCB) Quantico. The designs will be featured on a $5 gold coin, a $1 silver coin, and a half dollar clad coin, as authorized by Public Law 118-10 (PDF link), to support the mission of the Marine Corps Heritage Center.

“Each coin in the 2025 U.S. Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Program reflects the deep appreciation for the Marine Corps from a forever grateful Nation,” remarked Kristie McNally, the Mint’s Deputy Director. “We are incredibly thankful for every active Marine, veteran, and the families who support them. It is our privilege to connect America to the profound legacy of the United States Marine Corps.”

“As we unveil the designs of these commemorative coins, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation remains steadfast in our mission to honor, preserve, and perpetuate the legacy of our Marine Corps,” stated Maj. Gen. James W. Lukeman, USMC (Ret), President and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. “These coins are a testament to the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of all Marines, ensuring that their stories will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.”

Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designers created all designs, and Mint Medallic Artists sculpted them.

2025 Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Commemorative $5 Gold Coin

Obverse

Designer: Donna Weaver

Sculptor: John P. McGraw

The obverse design depicts a Marine Corps color guard with the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “1775,” and “2025.”

Reverse

Designer: Donna Weaver

Sculptor: Craig A. Campbell

The reverse design features the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor, the official emblem of the Marine Corps. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “THE FEW, THE PROUD,” and “FIVE DOLLARS.”

2025 Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Commemorative $1 Silver Coin

Obverse

Designer: Ron Sanders

Sculptor: Phebe Hemphill

The obverse design depicts the flag raising at Iwo Jima. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “1775,” “MARINES,” and “2025.”

Reverse

Designer: Donna Weaver

Sculptor: Craig A. Campbell

The reverse design features the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor, the official emblem of the Marine Corps. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “THE FEW, THE PROUD,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

2025 Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Commemorative Clad Half Dollar

Obverse

Designer: Emily Damstra

Sculptor: Eric David Custer

The obverse design depicts a modern Marine in the foreground and a Continental Marine in the background. The inscriptions are “250 YEARS OF HONOR, COURAGE, AND COMMITMENT,” “1775 – 2025,” “USMC,” “LIBERTY,” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

Reverse

Designer: Donna Weaver

Sculptor: Craig A. Campbell

The reverse design features the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor, the official emblem of the Marine Corps. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “THE FEW, THE PROUD,” and “HALF DOLLAR.”

