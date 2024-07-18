A magnificent double-struck 1794 S-28 Head of 1794, MS66 Brown NGC early large cent is crossing the block in the Heritage ANA U.S. Coins Signature Auction August 13-18.

“Double-strike errors are exactly what they sound like: a coin that has two (or more) images because the planchet was impressed (at least) twice,” says Todd Imhof, Executive Vice President at Heritage Auctions. “This example is breathtaking, and exceptionally rare in this grade, as one of just four S-28 cents that Del Bland grades MS60 and are tied for the finest examples of the S-28 pair. The double strike is important, exceeding its census position as one of the four finest existing S-28 cents. The combination of the two strikes, both of which are off-center showing the date, and the remarkable MS66 NGC grade make this a fantastic error coin.”

“When our consignor, Dr. Robert A. Schuman, showed me this coin in 1996, I was astounded,” says Mark Borckardt, Senior Cataloger at Heritage Auctions. “I elected to use a photograph of this coin to introduce the error chapter of Walter Breen’s Encyclopedia of Early United States Cents, 1793-1814, which I was editing at the time. Now, nearly 30 years later, the opportunity to catalog this amazing piece ranks among the highlights of my career.”

The 1876-CC Twenty Cent Piece, MS65 PCGS that is a part of this auction always has been considered one of the finest known examples of a celebrated rarity in the U.S. silver series that often is included in the same conversations as the 1804 Dollar, the 1913 Liberty Head Nickel, and the 1894-S Dime. The Condition Census example offered in this auction is one of a confirmed surviving population of just 16 pieces in all grades – a minuscule total for a coin that Mint records indicate was from an original mintage of 10,000 pieces struck in 1876 at the Carson City Mint – and can be traced back to World’s Greatest Collection of F.C.C. Boyd and the renowned Armand Champa Collection.

A 1907 Rolled Rim Indian Eagle, MS66 PCGS. CAC is a gorgeous example of a classic rarity in the series from which examples are coveted by both pattern collectors and series specialists. The 1907 Rolled Rim is exceptionally rare, more than all issues in the Indian Head Eagle series other than perhaps the famous 1933, with an estimated surviving population of just 40-42 examples – most of which fall in the MS63-65 grade range. The example offered here ranks No. 9 among survivors, but its rank among those within the reach of the collecting community is even loftier, since two are included in the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution and two others reside in the collection of the American Numismatic Society (ANS).

The 1821 BD-1 Half Eagle, MS63 PCGS. CAC on offer is one of the highest-graded examples of this magnificent coin, a beauty that has resided in several elite collections and a rare issue in a series loaded with rarities. It is the only use of the obverse die with no visual explanation of why it was taken out of service.

Another extraordinary offering in the auction is an 1851 Humbert Fifty Dollar, MS63 NGC Territorial Gold piece that is tied with one other example for the highest recorded grade. The San Francisco Assay Office issued a series of octagonal $50 ingots in 1851 and 1852 that were accepted by the government as payment for customs dues and were used widely to settle large transactions. Since neither NGC nor PCGS distinguishes between the K-6 and K-7 varieties of the 1851 Humbert $50, interpretation of the population data is difficult, but based on the long record of public offerings in Heritage’s Auction Archives, it is believed that this example is tied with one MS63 coin at PCGS for the finest-certified honors for the K-6 variety.

The Benedict Family Collection

Beyond the spectacular double-struck 1794 Cent and other highlights mentioned above, the auction includes several featured collections, including the Benedict Family Collection, a trove of 70 lots replete with an exceptional selection of type coins and important rarities.

Top lots from the Benedict Family Collection include, but are not limited to:

1887 Liberty Double Eagle, PR65 Deep Cameo PCGS. CAC that is a gorgeous example of a prized proof-only issue, of which numismatist John Dannreuther estimates a surviving population of 35-40 in all grades

estimates a surviving population of 35-40 in all grades A magnificent Registry example of an 1895 Morgan Dollar, PR68 Cameo PCGS. CAC that once resided in the Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part III ; as demand for the Morgan Dollar series has grown in recent years, so has the allure of the 1895 Proofs since no circulation strikes are known

; as demand for the series has grown in recent years, so has the allure of the since no circulation strikes are known 1883 Liberty Double Eagle, PR65 Deep Cameo PCGS. CAC is a popular rarity within the series in which just 92 Proof-only pieces were struck, of which Dannreuther has estimated that just 28-32 remain in any grade; PCGS CoinFacts is even stingier with its estimate of 20-25 surviving examples

Information about the double-struck 1794 Liberty Cap Large Cent (Sheldon-28) and all other lots in the auction can be found at HA.com/1376.

* * *