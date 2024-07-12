Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, United States Mint Unveil Commemorative Coins Marking 250th Anniversary of the Marine Corps

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation (MCHF) and the United States Mint will unveil the trio of commemorative coin designs at a ceremony on July 17. The only commemorative coins being produced by the U.S. Mint in 2025, these coins honor 250 years of Marine Corps service and sacrifice.

The unveiling ceremony will take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Leatherneck Gallery, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way in Triangle, Virginia.

Major General James W. Lukeman, USMC (Ret), President and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation; Lieutenant General Gregg P. Olson, Director, Marine Corps Staff; and United States Mint Deputy Director Kristie McNally will unveil the designs at the ceremony, led by the United States Marine Corps Color Guard and Marines dressed in Continental Marine uniforms.

All surcharges generated from sales of the Marine Corps 250th Anniversary commemorative coins will support MCHF and the museum’s future educational, historical, and cultural programs around the country that preserve, showcase, and educate the public on Marine Corps history, traditions, and culture. More information on the importance of the coin, bill sponsors and co-sponsors and future updates can be found on the MCHF website.

