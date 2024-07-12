Missouri American Innovation $1 Coin Products on Sale July 18

The United States Mint will open sales for rolls and bags containing the fourth American Innovation $1 Coin of 2024 on July 18 at noon EDT. The reverse design of the coins in these products recognizes innovation from the State of Missouri. The following product options from the Mint’s facilities in Philadelphia and Denver will be available:

“I am pleased to announce the release of the American Innovation $1 Coin for the State of Missouri,” said the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the Mint. “George Washington Carver was an agricultural scientist and inventor who developed hundreds of products using peanuts, sweet potatoes, and soybeans. He was the first African American to earn a Bachelor of Science degree, and the Mint is honored to celebrate his major achievements with this coin.”

“The roots of Missouri are deeply sown in the fields that grow a variety of crops like corn, soybeans, rice, and peanuts, and nobody better embodies our Missouri roots than George Washington Carver,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “George Washington Carver was a trailblazer in agricultural science, and his work was greatly influential in the development of the agriculture industry both here in Missouri and across the nation. We are proud to call him a son of Missouri and showcase him on Missouri’s American Innovation $1 coin.”

To set up a REMIND ME alert for the Missouri American Innovation $1 Coin product options, visit the product detail page. Orders are limited to 10 items of each product per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Introduced in 2018, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Territories.

The Missouri American Innovation $1 Coin reverse design presents a depiction of George Washington Carver gently smiling while examining a sample of his work in his laboratory. The leaves, blossoms, and fruits of a peanut plant weave between scientific equipment. Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MISSOURI,” and “GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER.” United States Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer designed and sculpted the image.

The obverse of all coins in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted.

Incused on the coin’s edge are “2024,” the mint mark (“P” or “D”), and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

* * *