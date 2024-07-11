Coins of Poland and Danzig in Heritage Spotlight Auction July 15

The Spotlight: Poland and Danzig World Coins Auction from Heritage celebrates the long and storied numismatic history of these regions. This is a World Coin Showcase unlike any Heritage has offered up until now and we hope collectors far and wide will join us. This auction is scheduled for July 15, but you can place your bids now at Coins.HA.com.

Perhaps the most impressive component of this auction is the breadth and depth of the Danzig Free City coinage from the 1920s and ’30s offered. A staggering number of “Top Pop” and near-“Top Pop” examples are to be auctioned, both Proof and Business strikes, across the spectrum of denominations that feature some of the more recognizable European Art Deco designs that made their way onto coinage. This auction also features a quality assortment of “Ort” issues from Sigismund III, many in high-grade, offering collectors a glimpse into the era of one of Poland’s most recognizable monarchs.

This auction also happens to feature a distinguished grouping of Poland Republic Probas, Klippes, Die Trials, and Proofs. One particularly noteworthy offering is an Immaculate 1934 Ultra Cameo “Rifle Corps” 10 Zlotych Proba, graded PR65 Ultra Cameo by NGC, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the march of the First Cadre Company of the Legions. An incredible example of this highly desirable silver Pattern issue, clearly displaying its “Proba” status behind Jozef Pilsudski’s head. This specimen exhibits both immaculate preservation to the delicate Proof surfaces and also the intense black and white Cameo contrast that Proof aficionados seek with fervor. One of only two Gem Ultra Cameo examples certified by NGC, both 65s, this offering is the “Top Pop” representative of this type across all NGC specimens regardless of the specific cameo designation. A special piece worthy of the finest of Polish collections.

A few of the other highlights from this auction include:

