Sedwick Wins Finest 1715 Mexican Royal 8 Escudos in Nail-Biter

On June 27, the U.S. numismatic firm Sedwick & Associates, LLC (formerly Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC) had the honor of representing the winning bid for the 1715 Mexican 8 Escudos “royal” (galano) from the Fernando Segarra Collection at the Jesús Vico auction in Madrid. Graded NGC MS68, the coin fetched a world-record price of 756,000 Euros (over $800,000 in U.S. dollars) (including commission), the highest ever paid for a Spanish colonial or Latin American coin. Bidding quickly escalated from 250,000 to 600,000 Euros, culminating in a nail-biting two-party fight.

“We were thrilled to come out ahead,” said Sedwick Company President and Founder Daniel Frank Sedwick.

The royal 8 escudos recently won by Sedwick is the finest of six special presentation pieces known for 1715, and fewer than 50 known in all dates (1695-1732), mostly from the Spanish 1715 Fleet that sank off the Florida coast. It is the only one graded MS68 by NGC, the highest grade for any 8 escudos.

The Vico sale kicked off the outstanding MADRID 2024 Evento Numismático Internacional, a new coin show and conference in Madrid, Spain. We’d also like to announce that our company name has changed to Sedwick & Associates, LLC to better represent our market position and future growth.

* * *