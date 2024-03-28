Numismatic Crime – Coin Dealers Homes, Cars Robbed After Shows

Recent Alerts from Doug Davis – Founder and President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Coins Stolen from Dealer’s Home in West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police are investigating a residential burglary of a coin dealer who had just returned home from the Baltimore Stamp & Coin Show in Timonium, Maryland. The dealer unloaded his coins inside the house and then left for approximately an hour and a half to go eat. Upon returning home, he found that his house had been burglarized and a large amount of inventory stolen.
The loss included slabbed and raw coins (key and semi-key date coins). A partial list of stolen coins is available here (links to automatic download of list).
Coins Stolen from Dealer’s Car in Pennsylvania
Another dealer returning home from the Timonium, MD show was the victim of a vehicle burglary. The dealer pulled into his own driveway and went into his Williamsport, Pennsylvania house for several minutes and when he returned to his vehicle unknown suspect/suspects entered his vehicle and removed a large tub containing his show inventory. No suspect information is available at this time.
Stolen Inventory:
- 100 oz bars Pam American Trading Company, Asahi Poured Bar, Raw 100 oz bar (2) Perth Mint Kilo Bars, Australia Kookaburra Coin
- 10 Trays US Gold 5 trays $5 Liberty 90 Coins, XF-BU assorted dates, 5 trays assorted 5-10 Liberty 90 coins
- $400 Face 90% Silver
- 73 Raw Silver Dollars
- 75 VF Dollars
- 150 Silver Rounds
- CSA Currency $4000 Face-$10,000 $5, $10, $20,$50 NOTES All in semi ridged holders, notes all VF+
- 1854 $3 Gold AU BU
- 1926 50 peso Mexican Gold
- 10 Liberty $20 Gold
- 8 St Gaudens $20 Gold Mixed dates XF/AU
- 1881s Silver Dollars BU Rolls (2)
- 1923 p BU Peace Roll
- 1889 Morgan CC VG
- 1893 Morgan CC VG
- 1854 $3 Gold Damaged
- 1855 $3 Gold Damaged
- BU Roll Morgan, Mixed
- 2.5/5 Indian Head Gold 20 Pieces XF-AU
- $1 Gold (6)
- Misc Gold Silver
- Quarters/Dimes face 90% $600 face
- 1921 Peace Dollar AU
- 1928 Peace P Dollar AU
- Silver/Gold Jewelry
- 1891 CC Half Eagle AU58
- Misc Gold/Silver
- 10 trays BU Morgan Dollars
- 1854 O $3 Gold
- 5 Troy Pound Silver Walking Liberty type, 5 coins
- 1832 Half Dime
- 1832 Unc Large Cent
- 2 Rolls 1/10th oz coins, silver
- Early copper VG 6 pieces (1802/03)
- 1874 S Trade Dollar VF
- 8-$10 Gold Liberty
- 8-20 Gold Liberty/St G
- Assorted Bust Halves 1816-1837 XF AU
- Franklin Half Collection UNC
- Franklin Half Collection AU
- Silver Dollar Collection
- $1000 Notes (VF 30 PMG, VF 20 PMG)
Coins Stolen from Dealer’s Car in Missouri
A dealer returning home from the Memphis Coin Club show in South Haven, Mississippi on February 25, 2024, stopped at a Dairy Queen in St. Genevieve, Missouri and while inside unknown suspects broke into his vehicle and stole his show inventory which included paper money, coins and cash. Video shows three suspects entering vehicle and removing inventory and leaving in a white mini van. The St. Genevieve Sheriff’s office is currently following additional leads.
Partial List of Coins and Currency:
- Large quantity of raw coins in all denominations including key and semi-key dates
- Large amount of slabbed and raw gold
- Large amount of slabbed coins
- 1875CC $10 gold PCGS XF45 16214460
- 1857S $20 gold PCGS MS64 CAC SSCA3455
- 1838 $5 gold PCGS MS63+ 38997240
- Large number of obsoletes
- 6- Rare $10 Commercial Bank of Memphis, TN notes
- Approximately 30 Mississippi Cotton Pledge notes slabbed and raw
- Plain back National Bank note from Albany, AL
Small coins were housed in 11/2×11/2 holders with prices in pencil. Larger coins housed in 2x2s and mylar flips with a staple in right hand corner.
A more detailed listing of coins and currency will be available when completed by victim.
World Paper Money Stolen In Mail: USPS – Kansas to California
A priority mail package being sent via the United States Postal Service (USPS) from Overland Park, Kansas, to Glendale, California was received by the recipient slit open and contents removed.
The package contained the following notes:
- 6a 5000 Francs ND (1984) (Gabon) A.001 146958
- 82a 1000 Mark 15.12.1922 (Germany) 11B 456063
- 392b; 394; 395 20; 20; 5; 5; 10; 10 Pounds 2006; 2015; 2016 (Great Britain)
- JJ75 078936-937; AK04 092697-698; BM23 847729-730
- 394 5; 5; 5; 5 Pounds 2015 (Great Britain) AK04 092699-702
- 39; 40; 42 5; 5; 10; 50 Rials ND (1944) (Iran) Various
- 49 50; 50 Rials ND (1948) (Iran) 16/467994-995
- 58 200 Rials SH1330 (1951) (Iran) 118/10569
- 71; 72; 73 10; 20; 50 Rials SH1340 (1961); SH1341 (1962) (Iran) Various
- 81 200; 200 Rials ND (1965) (Iran) 20/782380-381
- 83 1000 Rials ND (1965) (Iran) 8/914188
- 83s 1000 Rials ND (1965) (Iran) 0
- 88; 89 500; 1000 Rials ND (1969) (Iran) 17/847653; 9/574186
- 93a 500; 500 Rials ND (1971-73) (Iran) 37/961182-183
- 93b 500; 500 Rials ND (1971-73) (Iran) 18/502641-642
- 96b 10,000 Rials ND (1971-73) (Iran) 2/206602
- 101a, d, e 50; 50; 50 Rials ND (1974-79) (Iran) Various
- 101c; 102a; 103a 50; 50; 100; 200; 200 Rials ND (1974-79) (Iran) 119995-996; 458368; 797164-165
- 110e 20; 20 Rials ND (Iran) 19/1 505171-172
- 113c 200 Rials ND (Iran) 2/1 027455
- 117a 50; 50 Rials ND (Iran) 153/808438-439
- 117b 50 Rials ND (Iran) 21/1 966019
- 122c 5000 Rials ND (Iran) 11/1 039105
- 124a 500; 500 Rials ND (Iran) 102/621274; 117/564323
- 129? 1000; 1000 Rials ND (1981) (Iran) 6/2 455009-010
- 131? 10,000 Rials ND (1981) (Iran) 36/1 519962
- 131? 10,000; 10,000 Rials ND (1981) (Iran) 28/1 637997-998
- 134b 10,000; 10,000 Rials ND (1981) (Iran) 951340-341 137a 500; 500 Rials ND (1982-02) (Iran)888887-888
- 137c, d 500; 500 Rials ND (1982-02) (Iran) 83/26 268469-470
- 138? 1000 Rials ND (1982-02) (Iran) 000000;
- 138a 1000; 1000; 1000; 1000; 1000; 1000; 1000; 1000 Rials ND (1982-02) (Iran) 000001-03; 000005-07; 000009-10
- 141j 2000 Rials ND (1986-05) (Iran) 444444;
- LOT OF 8 NOTES (Iran) 76/99 504581-582
Coin Shop Burglary in Montana
The Helena, Montana Police Department is investigating a coin shop burglary that occurred on March 4, 2024. The suspects gained entry by smashing through the front door and appeared to target the silver coins.
Partial Listing of stolen coins:
(Cert Number, Coin, Description, Grade)
- 8142091-005 1925 S $1 AU 58
- 8142091-006 1925 S $1 AU 58
- 8142091-007 1926 S $1 AU 58
- 8142092-001 1880 O $1 MS 61
- 8142092-002 1891 S $1 MS 61
- 8142092-003 1899 $1 MS 61
- 8142099-001 1883 S $1 AU 58
- 8142100-001 1891 CC $1 MS 61
- 8142090-001 1880 O $1 AU 55
- 8142090-002 1884 S $1 AU 50
- 8142090-003 1886 O $1 AU 55
- 8142090-004 1886 O $1 AU 53
- 8142090-005 1898 S $1 AU 55
- 8142090-006 1899 O $1 AU 55
- 8142090-007 1925 S $1 AU 55
- 80 circulated Peace dollars in 2x2s
- 90 Ike dollars
- 520 Proof clad quarters
More Numismatic Crime in the Mail
The following shipping losses have been reported as lost/stolen while in transit.
USPS (2/9/24): A package being shipped USPS Priority mail from Nevada to Duluth, Georgia has been reported lost/stolen. The package contained a 1917-D Mercury dime, NGC AU-58 (6862471-001).
USPS (2/15/24): A package being shipped from California to Texas via USPS priority mail arrived with the contents missing. The package contained a 1880-S Morgan dollar, NGC MS67 (Serial Number 6815888-002).
USPS (2/19/24): A package being shipped USPS from Wylie, TX to North Carolina has been reported stolen/missing. The package was last scanned in Durham, NC. The package contained a 1841 A Germany 2T Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, NGC AU55 (3637816-006).
* * *
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s (NCIC) Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].
* * *