Numismatic Crime – Coin Dealers Homes, Cars Robbed After Shows

Coins Stolen from Dealer’s Home in West Virginia

The West Virginia State Police are investigating a residential burglary of a coin dealer who had just returned home from the Baltimore Stamp & Coin Show in Timonium, Maryland. The dealer unloaded his coins inside the house and then left for approximately an hour and a half to go eat. Upon returning home, he found that his house had been burglarized and a large amount of inventory stolen.

The loss included slabbed and raw coins (key and semi-key date coins). A partial list of stolen coins is available here (links to automatic download of list).

Coins Stolen from Dealer’s Car in Pennsylvania

Another dealer returning home from the Timonium, MD show was the victim of a vehicle burglary. The dealer pulled into his own driveway and went into his Williamsport, Pennsylvania house for several minutes and when he returned to his vehicle unknown suspect/suspects entered his vehicle and removed a large tub containing his show inventory. No suspect information is available at this time.

Stolen Inventory :

100 oz bars Pam American Trading Company, Asahi Poured Bar, Raw 100 oz bar (2) Perth Mint Kilo Bars, Australia Kookaburra Coin

10 Trays US Gold 5 trays $5 Liberty 90 Coins, XF-BU assorted dates, 5 trays assorted 5-10 Liberty 90 coins

$400 Face 90% Silver

73 Raw Silver Dollars

75 VF Dollars

150 Silver Rounds

CSA Currency $4000 Face-$10,000 $5, $10, $20,$50 NOTES All in semi ridged holders, notes all VF+

1854 $3 Gold AU BU

1926 50 peso Mexican Gold

10 Liberty $20 Gold

8 St Gaudens $20 Gold Mixed dates XF/AU

1881s Silver Dollars BU Rolls (2)

1923 p BU Peace Roll

1889 Morgan CC VG

1893 Morgan CC VG

1854 $3 Gold Damaged

1855 $3 Gold Damaged

BU Roll Morgan, Mixed

2.5/5 Indian Head Gold 20 Pieces XF-AU

$1 Gold (6)

Misc Gold Silver

Quarters/Dimes face 90% $600 face

1921 Peace Dollar AU

1928 Peace P Dollar AU

Silver/Gold Jewelry

1891 CC Half Eagle AU58

Misc Gold/Silver

10 trays BU Morgan Dollars

1854 O $3 Gold

5 Troy Pound Silver Walking Liberty type, 5 coins

1832 Half Dime

1832 Unc Large Cent

2 Rolls 1/10th oz coins, silver

Early copper VG 6 pieces (1802/03)

1874 S Trade Dollar VF

8-$10 Gold Liberty

8-20 Gold Liberty/St G

Assorted Bust Halves 1816-1837 XF AU

Franklin Half Collection UNC

Franklin Half Collection AU

Silver Dollar Collection

$1000 Notes (VF 30 PMG, VF 20 PMG)

Coins Stolen from Dealer’s Car in Missouri

A dealer returning home from the Memphis Coin Club show in South Haven, Mississippi on February 25, 2024, stopped at a Dairy Queen in St. Genevieve, Missouri and while inside unknown suspects broke into his vehicle and stole his show inventory which included paper money, coins and cash. Video shows three suspects entering vehicle and removing inventory and leaving in a white mini van. The St. Genevieve Sheriff’s office is currently following additional leads.

Partial List of Coins and Currency :

Large quantity of raw coins in all denominations including key and semi-key dates

Large amount of slabbed and raw gold

Large amount of slabbed coins

1875CC $10 gold PCGS XF45 16214460

1857S $20 gold PCGS MS64 CAC SSCA3455

1838 $5 gold PCGS MS63+ 38997240

Large number of obsoletes

6- Rare $10 Commercial Bank of Memphis, TN notes

Approximately 30 Mississippi Cotton Pledge notes slabbed and raw

Plain back National Bank note from Albany, AL

Small coins were housed in 11/2×11/2 holders with prices in pencil. Larger coins housed in 2x2s and mylar flips with a staple in right hand corner.

A more detailed listing of coins and currency will be available when completed by victim.

World Paper Money Stolen In Mail: USPS – Kansas to California

A priority mail package being sent via the United States Postal Service (USPS) from Overland Park, Kansas, to Glendale, California was received by the recipient slit open and contents removed.

The package contained the following notes:

6a 5000 Francs ND (1984) (Gabon) A.001 146958

82a 1000 Mark 15.12.1922 (Germany) 11B 456063

392b; 394; 395 20; 20; 5; 5; 10; 10 Pounds 2006; 2015; 2016 (Great Britain)

JJ75 078936-937; AK04 092697-698; BM23 847729-730

394 5; 5; 5; 5 Pounds 2015 (Great Britain) AK04 092699-702

39; 40; 42 5; 5; 10; 50 Rials ND (1944) (Iran) Various

49 50; 50 Rials ND (1948) (Iran) 16/467994-995

58 200 Rials SH1330 (1951) (Iran) 118/10569

71; 72; 73 10; 20; 50 Rials SH1340 (1961); SH1341 (1962) (Iran) Various

81 200; 200 Rials ND (1965) (Iran) 20/782380-381

83 1000 Rials ND (1965) (Iran) 8/914188

83s 1000 Rials ND (1965) (Iran) 0

88; 89 500; 1000 Rials ND (1969) (Iran) 17/847653; 9/574186

93a 500; 500 Rials ND (1971-73) (Iran) 37/961182-183

93b 500; 500 Rials ND (1971-73) (Iran) 18/502641-642

96b 10,000 Rials ND (1971-73) (Iran) 2/206602

101a, d, e 50; 50; 50 Rials ND (1974-79) (Iran) Various

101c; 102a; 103a 50; 50; 100; 200; 200 Rials ND (1974-79) (Iran) 119995-996; 458368; 797164-165

110e 20; 20 Rials ND (Iran) 19/1 505171-172

113c 200 Rials ND (Iran) 2/1 027455

117a 50; 50 Rials ND (Iran) 153/808438-439

117b 50 Rials ND (Iran) 21/1 966019

122c 5000 Rials ND (Iran) 11/1 039105

124a 500; 500 Rials ND (Iran) 102/621274; 117/564323

129? 1000; 1000 Rials ND (1981) (Iran) 6/2 455009-010

131? 10,000 Rials ND (1981) (Iran) 36/1 519962

131? 10,000; 10,000 Rials ND (1981) (Iran) 28/1 637997-998

134b 10,000; 10,000 Rials ND (1981) (Iran) 951340-341 137a 500; 500 Rials ND (1982-02) (Iran)888887-888

137c, d 500; 500 Rials ND (1982-02) (Iran) 83/26 268469-470

138? 1000 Rials ND (1982-02) (Iran) 000000;

138a 1000; 1000; 1000; 1000; 1000; 1000; 1000; 1000 Rials ND (1982-02) (Iran) 000001-03; 000005-07; 000009-10

141j 2000 Rials ND (1986-05) (Iran) 444444;

LOT OF 8 NOTES (Iran) 76/99 504581-582

Coin Shop Burglary in Montana

The Helena, Montana Police Department is investigating a coin shop burglary that occurred on March 4, 2024. The suspects gained entry by smashing through the front door and appeared to target the silver coins.

Partial Listing of stolen coins:

(Cert Number, Coin, Description, Grade)

8142091-005 1925 S $1 AU 58

8142091-006 1925 S $1 AU 58

8142091-007 1926 S $1 AU 58

8142092-001 1880 O $1 MS 61

8142092-002 1891 S $1 MS 61

8142092-003 1899 $1 MS 61

8142099-001 1883 S $1 AU 58

8142100-001 1891 CC $1 MS 61

8142090-001 1880 O $1 AU 55

8142090-002 1884 S $1 AU 50

8142090-003 1886 O $1 AU 55

8142090-004 1886 O $1 AU 53

8142090-005 1898 S $1 AU 55

8142090-006 1899 O $1 AU 55

8142090-007 1925 S $1 AU 55

80 circulated Peace dollars in 2x2s

90 Ike dollars

520 Proof clad quarters

More Numismatic Crime in the Mail

The following shipping losses have been reported as lost/stolen while in transit.

USPS (2/9/24): A package being shipped USPS Priority mail from Nevada to Duluth, Georgia has been reported lost/stolen. The package contained a 1917-D Mercury dime, NGC AU-58 (6862471-001).

USPS (2/15/24): A package being shipped from California to Texas via USPS priority mail arrived with the contents missing. The package contained a 1880-S Morgan dollar, NGC MS67 (Serial Number 6815888-002).

USPS (2/19/24): A package being shipped USPS from Wylie, TX to North Carolina has been reported stolen/missing. The package was last scanned in Durham, NC. The package contained a 1841 A Germany 2T Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, NGC AU55 (3637816-006).

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s (NCIC) Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

