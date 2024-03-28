Mint Error News Magazine #69 Now Available

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……

Mint Error News Magazine Issue 69 Now Available!

Issue 69 of Mint Error News Magazine features a historical collection of plasters and a bronze galvano designed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser. Included in this collection is a plaster and galvano for the 1928 Charles A. Lindbergh Congressional Gold Medal, the 1932 Washington quarter plaster, and a plaster for the Oklahoma Run Semi-Centennial Medal.

Mint Error News, published by error expert Mike Byers, brings the latest mint error news to the collector. It also features Die Trials, Test Pieces, Numismatic Rarities, Patterns, Currency Errors, Discoveries from the U.S. Mint, and a 32-page price guide. Click here to read the entire issue.

