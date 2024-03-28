Legend Numismatics

HomeUS CoinsMint Error News Magazine #69 Now Available

Mint Error News Magazine #69 Now Available

Mike Byers
By Mike Byers

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……

Mint Error News Magazine Issue 69 Now Available!

Issue 69 of Mint Error News Magazine features a historical collection of plasters and a bronze galvano designed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser. Included in this collection is a plaster and galvano for the 1928 Charles A. Lindbergh Congressional Gold Medal, the 1932 Washington quarter plaster, and a plaster for the Oklahoma Run Semi-Centennial Medal.

Mint Error News, published by error expert Mike Byers, brings the latest mint error news to the collector. It also features Die Trials, Test Pieces, Numismatic Rarities, Patterns, Currency Errors, Discoveries from the U.S. Mint, and a 32-page price guide. Click here to read the entire issue.

* * *

Mint Error News #69

Mike Byers
Mike Byershttps://minterrornews.com/
Mike Byers is the Owner, Publisher and Editor of Mint Error News Magazine and the Mint Error News website that was founded in 2003. In 2009, Mike Byers published his first book, World's Greatest Mint Errors, which received the NLG Award for Best World Coin Book.
Previous article
1997-D Washington Quarter : A Collector’s Guide

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Park Avenue Numismatics Gold and Silver Bullion

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

Doug Winter Numismatics Branch Mint Gold