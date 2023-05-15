Numismatic Crime – Coin Theft in Georgia, Items Stolen in Mail

Recent Numismatic Crime by Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Residential Theft in Georgia

The Screven, GA Police Department is investigating a residential theft that resulted in the loss of the coins listed below:

Lost/Stolen in Transit: UPS – Germany to New York

A UPS package being shipped from Germany to New York has been reported lost/stolen. The package contained three coins purchased from Veilinghuis de Ruiter in March 2023. The package was last scanned in Koeln, Germany on March 18, 2023.

Lost/Stolen in Transit: USPS – Connecticut to Florida

A package being sent USPS Express Mail has been reported lost/stolen. The package was last scanned at the Hartford, Connecticut distribution center.

The package contained the following coins:

2 Half ounce gold coins from the Bank of Israel: 1995 Half Oz. 10 Shekel. (Science Theme) 1985 Half Oz. 10 Shekel. (Medicine Theme)



Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime.

