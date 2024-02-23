Legend Numismatics

Numismatic Crime – Coins, Banknotes Stolen From USPS

Numismatic Crime Information Center
By Numismatic Crime Information Center
Recent Alerts from Doug DavisFounder and President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
 

Banknotes Recovered After Package Lost/Stolen in Mail

Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) sent out an alert on January 19, 2023, regarding a United States Postal Service (USPS) Express mail package lost/stolen in transit from Kansas to Florida containing the notes listed below. The notes have been recovered except for 49A 100 Dollars 1974 Bahamas Serial #634201 and are being returned to the owner. No further details are available at the present time, but the recovery was possible due to the assistance of a Florida dealer who remembered the lost/stolen notes from the NCIC alert.

Description of Property Lost/Stolen:

  • 24a 50 Dollars L. 1965 (Bahamas) – Serial #A 001797
  • 17s; 18s; 19s; 20s; 22s; 23s; 24s; 25s 1/2; 1; 3; 5; 10; 20; 50; 100 Dollars L. 1965 (Bahamas) – Specimen Set
  • 29a 5 Dollars L. 1968 (Bahamas) – Serial # F 606736; F 606737
  • 30a 10 Dollars L. 1968 (Bahamas) – Serial # B 713396
  • 32a 50 Dollars L. 1968 (Bahamas) – Serial # A 208672
  • 33a 100 Dollars L. 1968 (Bahamas) – Serial # A 281108
  • 40a 50 Dollars L. 1974 (Bahamas) – Serial # A 420920
  • 41b 100 Dollars L. 1974 (Bahamas) – Serial # A 884946
  • 49a 100 Dollars L. 1974 (1984) (Bahamas) – Serial # B 634201

Thieves Rob Dealer’s Car in Allentown, PA

The Allentown Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary that resulted in the theft of a large number of slabbed 8 Reales gold coins. The burglary occurred outside of a FedEx store as the dealer was dropping off several packages.

Coins Stolen from Dealer at Long Beach Expo

A dealer attending the recent Long Beach coin show has reported the following coins as lost/stolen. The coins were last seen on his back-up table. No further details are available at this time.

Lost/Stolen Coins:

  • 1902 Morgan $1 MS-66 PCGS, serial #5015847
  • 1904-O Morgan $1 MS-67 PCGS, serial # 48156022
  • 1914-S $20 MS-65 NGC, old holder. #263669-003

Missing Gold World Coins Recovered

A USPS Registered mail package that had been reported lost/stolen, shipped from North Carolina and last scanned at a Chicago distribution facility, has been located nine months later

The package contained the following:

  • Czechoslovakia 1978 5 Ducats NGC MS-67 cert # 4931692-001
  • France 1647-B 1 Louis d’or PCGS MS-62 cert # 381887.62/36361546

Morgan Dollars Shipped to CA Reported Lost/Stolen

A USPS Express mail package mailed on February 12 from Gilbert, South Carolina to Southern California has been reported lost/stolen.

The package contained the following coins:

  • 1885 PCGS MS-68 Morgan Dollar #48959392
  • 1887-S PCGS MS-66 Morgan Dollar CAC #40553200
  • 1888 PCGS MS-67+ CAC Morgan Dollar #46641367
  • 1889-CC PCGS MS-62DMPL Morgan Dollar #49001366
  • 1893-O PCGS MS-64+ CAC Morgan Dollar #40552442
  • 1903-O PCGS MS-67 Morgan Dollar #48996493

Rare Greek Banknote Lost/Stolen in Transit

1923 500 Drachma note Ser#308359 (raw). Image courtesy Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC), Doug Davis
1923 500 Drachma note. Image courtesy Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC), Doug Davis

A package being sent USPS Priority Registered Mail from New Jersey has been reported lost/stolen. The package was last scanned in Bell Gardens, CA. The package contained a rare 1923 500 Drachma note Ser#308359 (raw). There are only five known.

Coins Lost or Stolen in Mail Between Louisiana and New Jersey

A package being shipped from Louisiana to New Jersey via UPS ground has been reported lost/stolen.

The package contained the following coins:

  • 1916-D .10 PCGS P-01 46577187
  • 1943 .50 PCGS MS-65 Rattler 2072282
  • 1944 .50 PCGS MS-64 Rattler 7005397
  • 1880-S $1 PCGS MS-66 DMPL OGH 1561850
  • 1881-S $1 PCGS MS-65 OGH 9789749
  • 1881-S $1 PCGS MS-64PL OGH 9503029
  • 1883-CC $1 PCGS MS-64 DMPL 45996148
  • 1883-O $1 PCGS MS-64PL OGH 2387726
  • 1927 $1 PCGS MS-61 OGH 8143224

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s (NCIC) Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

Numismatic Crime Information Center
Numismatic Crime Information Centerhttp://www.numismaticcrimes.org/
The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers, and law enforcement in the education, prevention, and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals, and related numismatic items. NCIC disseminates current crime-related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge, and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a crime. Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center's Doug Davis if you have questions or information concerning open cases. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].
