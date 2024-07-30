Numismatic Crime – U.S. Coin Dealer Inventory Stolen in Spain

Recent Alerts from Doug Davis – Founder and President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



U.S. Dealer Robbed in Major Coin Theft in Madrid

On June 29, 2024, coin dealer and U.S. gold specialist Don Kagin (Kagin’s, Inc.) was the victim of a theft while attending a coin show in Madrid, Spain. Kagin left the show with his roller bag and stopped to make a purchase at a shop. During the transaction, a suspect grabbed the roller bag and fled within seconds. The victim immediately followed the suspect but was distracted by a second person who pointed in the opposite direction of the fleeing suspect.

Initial investigation has revealed that the offense was orchestrated by four individuals. Madrid police have advised Kagin that the offense was caught on video and that one suspect has been identified and is a known offender. Investigators believe the suspects are Columbian nationals.

The following is a list of the stolen coins.

1852 U.S. Assay Office $50 PCGS VF35 50015753

1851 Humbert $50 PCGS VF25 39196283

1849 Moffatt $5 NGC MS60 3643408-002

No Date Bechtler $1 28 grain Center PCGS 5749005

2022 one-ounce gold TORO 1 of 200 PCGS PF70 46035117

2023 one-ounce gold Caballo 1 of 200 PCGS PF70 47782609

2022 1/10th gold Lynx PCGS PF70 46034016

2023 1/10th gold TORO PCGS PF70 47925537

2024 1/10th gold Caballo PCGS PF7049593381

Precious Metals Stolen from FedEx in Transit from California to Texas

A package shipped via FedEx from California to Texas was received by the recipient with the contents missing. The package was double boxed and the inner box containing coins and bars was missing.

Stolen Contents:

2 x 1 oz. gold American Eagles

1 x JM 100 oz. Silver Bar

1 x 102.5 oz. “United States Silver Corporation” Silver Bar with the Morgan Dollar impression on the front of the bar. The logo was double impressed and 102.5 in grease pen was on the bottom of the bar

6 x Kilo Silver Bars, pamp, valcambi, et. Al.

30 x 5 oz. America The Beautiful .25c coins silver BU. (2 x tubes of 10) plus 5 more coins

Coin Stolen from FedEx in Transit from California to Massachusetts

A FedEx package being shipped from California to Massachusetts was received by recipient compromised. One edge of the box had been cut open and re-taped. An 1872 Two-Cent Piece (NGC PF66+ #6332819-002) was stolen.

Collectible Currency Stolen from Hotel at St. Louis Coin Show

Costa’s Coins & Currency was the victim of a hotel room burglary while attending the recent St. Louis Coin Show on July 19, 2024. While the victim was eating dinner unknown suspect/suspects gained entry into his hotel room and removed an extensive currency inventory. Investigators are reviewing video footage and additional information will be sent out along with a more detailed inventory list when it becomes available.

The following is a partial list of the stolen U.S. paper money.

Several $1 Educational Notes in XF to 64

$2 Educational Notes in VF35 to 63

$5 Educational Note in 40

1922 $10,$20, and $50 Gold Certificates (PCGS, PMG)

1923 $5 “Porthole” in 66 PCGS

1899 $5 and 1901 $10 Large Size notes

Groups of Confederate notes

Small Size Gold Certificates, all denominations

Certified $1, $2, $5, and $100 Legal Tender Notes (PCGS, PMG)

All denominations of Small Size Silver Certificates, graded

Approx. 8-9 packs of 100 consecutive $2 1976 Notes, Minneapolis District

Miscellaneous Large Size Notes, graded

Illinois Nationals – Highland, IL

Alton, IL $2 “Lazy Deuce”, VF35

1901 $10 “Bison”, PCGS EPQ 63

Vehicle Burglary After Alabama Coin Show

On July 21, 2024, a dealer returning home from the recent Alabama Numismatic Society coin show was the victim of a vehicle burglary. The victim stopped in Tuscaloosa to eat and while inside for several minutes, an unknown suspect or suspects gained entry to his vehicle and removed coins, currency, and cash.

Stolen Coins:

2 – Single row 2×2 boxes containing high-grade dollars

4 – Single row boxes containing circulated to Unc. dollars

2 – Single row boxes containing gold and type coins (1873 Trade Dollar, 1871 Seated Dollar XF, 1860-0 Seated Dollar XF, 1843 Seated Dollar Fine)

2 – Rolls 1883-O Dollars Unc.

Roll BU Franklins 1953-S

Roll BU 64 Kennedy Half Dollars

2 – 1903-O Morgan Dollars Unc.

Approx. 40 Mississippi Obsolete Bank Notes (Aberdeen, Lewisville)

Graded Bison Note in Fine Condition

2 – Chiefs in Fine Condition

10-12 Large Size Notes

The majority of coins were raw and housed in cardboard 2x2s. Additional information will be provided when available.

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s (NCIC) Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

* * *