Over $1 Million in Bitcoins in Stack’s Bowers June Physical Cryptocurrency Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries presents their June 2024 Auction of Physical Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency which will be presented across two sessions including Part 1 on Wednesday, June 19, and Part 2 on Thursday, June 20. The June sale will be the first dedicated crypto sale to take place post Halving and it will include more than $1 million in physical bitcoins across 150 lots.

This firm’s prior sale at the end of March set a new benchmark for prices and collectible premiums, with over $1.7 million in crypto sold by the final fall of the auctioneer’s hammer. Collector interest is clearly growing for this exciting new category.

Featured in the June sale is an impressive selection of Casascius and Lealana rarities from the 2011-2014 period, as well as more modern collector favorites from the BTCC, 1HoDLCLUB, Satori, Polymerbit, and other series. The sale kicks off with a truly historic BitBills 1 Bitcoin card, which represents the direct precursor to the coin format that would soon be popularized by Casascius and other series. It is followed by a parade of treasures such as a Casascius 5 Bitcoin, Casascius 1 Bitcoins in silver and brass, and an original four-piece set of silver Lealana coins including the 0.1 Bitcoin, 0.25 Bitcoin, 0.5 Bitcoin, and the legendary “Gold B” 1 Bitcoin.

The June sale also marks the live auction debut for a number of significant crypto types including a 2023 Caribbean Treasures 0.01 Bitcoin in White Gold, massive silver ingots from the 1HoDLCLUB including the 2oz “Moon Pass” 0.0021 Bitcoin Bar, the 5oz “Genesis” 0.021 Bitcoin Bar, low-mintage 2013 SerpCoin 0.05 Bitcoins, and rare notes from the Polymerbit series including an Uncut Sheet of Sample notes from the MIF Maastricht fair.

Following the June crypto auction, Stack’s Bowers Galleries will also be presenting a crypto sale in August which will be highlighted by an incredible Casascius 25 Bitcoin that was acquired directly from Mike Caldwell. Select lots from their August sale will be previewed at the Nashville Bitcoin Conference at the end of July.

The firm is accepting crypto consignments to their November and January crypto sales, which are filling up quickly.

If you have any questions on the June crypto sale or the category in general, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at [email protected] or 800.566.2580. Visit the firm online at www.StacksBowers.com/Cryptocurrency.

