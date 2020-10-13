Fiji Launches Banknotes, Coins to Commemorate 50th Year of Independence

By Reserve Bank of Fiji ……



The Reserve Bank of Fiji has launched a commemorative $50 banknote and 50 cent coin to commemorate Fiji’s 50th year of independence. The commemorative currency was officially unveiled by the Honourable Prime Minister, Rear Admiral (Retired) Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama on October 7 at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

Work on the commemorative banknote and coin was initiated in November 2017 which included extensive collaboration between the Reserve Bank of Fiji and appointed banknote printer De La Rue, and the Royal Canadian Mint.

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, Mr. Ariff Ali remarked that “preliminary deliberations considered various options such as sports and the evolution of the domestic economy to feature on the commemorative special issues. As we aim to truly portray the significance of reaching our country’s golden jubilee, we finally settled on a theme that showcased Fiji’s diversity as an independent nation and emphasized on elements from its past and future.”

In unveiling the commemorative banknote and coin, the Honorable Prime Minister stated that “the new $50 banknote and 50 cent coin both symbolize our rich history and our renewed ambition for a brighter, more prosperous and more inclusive Fijian future.”

To ensure our children embrace the pride and joy of this historic milestone event, the Reserve Bank of Fiji in coordination with the Ministry of Education will provide to all school children in Fiji, a commemorative coin as a memento of Fiji’s golden jubilee.

In support of the government’s on-going climate change initiatives, the Reserve Bank of Fiji in collaboration with De La Rue, has also pledged to offset carbon emissions from the production of the commemorative banknote, to assist in the construction of a seawall in one of the villages earmarked by government.

Governor Ali also highlighted that only a limited number of the commemorative banknote and coin have been produced, and were issued into circulation as of October 8, 2020, as legal tender. Given its special commemorative nature and the limited number produced, it is expected to be of value as collectors’ items both locally and abroad.

Special numismatic collector sets are now also available through the Reserve Bank.

* * *

New 50th Anniversary Independence Banknote on De La Rue’s SAFEGUARD

By De La Rue, plc …..

On October 7, the Reserve Bank of Fiji launched a commemorative banknote to celebrate Fiji’s 50th anniversary of independence from Great Britain.

This is the second SAFEGUARD® polymer note for Fiji, following the $5 released in 2013 (the very first banknote printed on De La Rue’s Safeguard polymer).

The banknote celebrates Fiji’s past capturing the historic first raising of the Fijian flag at Albeit Park, Suva on October 10, 1970, depicting the birth of Fiji as an independent nation; and Fiji’s future leaders, the children of Fiji moving joyously together waving their national flag.

A member of De La Rue’s design team spent time in Suva, Fiji working with the Reserve Bank to finalize the design, taking dozens of pictures of the flag outside the Bank to capture the perfect image.

The banknote features a clear window with De La Rue’s SAFEGUARD ROTATE feature – on the front of the note you can see the face of the Clock Tower on the Government Building showing 10 am – the time of first flag raising, and on the back the clock outline in perfect register to the front, showing workings of the clock.

The note also includes a tactile feature to assist the visually impaired as well as enhanced GEMINI™ and iridescence around the clear window on the front. There is also an image of the children printed in UV ink on the reverse.

Working together, De La Rue and the Bank have offset the carbon impact of the production of the banknotes, and a contribution will be used to fund a local environmental project.

De La Rue also worked closely with the Bank to create public education materials including posters, a brochure, and a video.

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, Ariff Ali, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with De La Rue to design and produce our new commemorative banknote which celebrates Fiji’s rich history and our ambitions for the future of our nation.”

Ruth Euling, Managing Director for De La Rue, Currency said: “We are proud to have been able to work with The Reserve Bank of Fiji to produce a very special banknote to mark this historic occasion combining some of our latest security features with a unique design that reflects the past and the future of Fiji.”

