A CoinWeek follower sent us an interesting care package filled with a variety of used but interesting banknotes and other numismatic items to enjoy while everyone is on lockdown.

For this CoinWeek video stream, editor Charles Morgan and his daughter Stella go through some of the most interesting pieces from the box and share insights into the stories they tell.

We hope everybody is having a good week and taking some time to enjoy time with their families and their hobby!

* * *

Do you need paper money supplies to protect and preserve your collection? If so, CoinWeek Supplies has you covered. We carry a full line of coin and currency collecting supplies at affordable prices and we are still delivering these products in a timely manner. To protect your investment and support the free content that we provide at CoinWeek, consider making a purchase today.

Click and bookmark: Supplies.CoinWeek.com

