Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®) has announced its fourth-generation holder and a new label that will provide enhanced security and display for PMG-certified banknotes. Among the upgrades to the PMG holder is a new high-security hologram, which has an improved design that boasts a dozen overt and covert security features. The new hologram is also significantly brighter and more colorful than before.

The PMG label design has been upgraded with a more modern look that adds space for more detailed note descriptions. The labels also have the capability to showcase much larger and more vivid graphics for special and custom PMG labels, similar to the variety of attractive labels offered by PMG’s affiliate, Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®).

The fourth-generation PMG holder continues to be made from the same high-quality, inert polymer that has been proven to provide outstanding long-term preservation and protection. PMG’s holder is also crystal-clear for optimal display of an encapsulated banknote.

Every PMG label includes a unique certification number and barcode, microprinting and ultraviolet (UV) ink to protect against counterfeiting and tampering. For additional security, every PMG holder is sealed with a custom embossed pattern and imaged after encapsulation. Images of PMG-certified notes can be viewed online for free at PMGnotes.com/verify.

The upgraded PMG holders will be used beginning April 13 for banknotes received at PMG’s US headquarters as well as its offices in Munich, London and Hong Kong. The new holders will be used beginning in mid-May for banknotes received at PMG’s office in Shanghai.

“For the last 15 years, PMG has been the leader in paper money certification, protection and display,” said Mark Salzberg, PMG Chairman. “We are thrilled to offer our latest innovation: the fourth-generation PMG holder and upgraded label that offer the very best in security, design and preservation for banknotes.”

About Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®)

Founded in 2005, Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party paper money grading services, with nearly five million banknotes certified. PMG strives to the industry’s highest standards of accuracy, consistency and integrity. Every note that PMG certifies is backed by the comprehensive PMG Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers greater confidence. To learn more, visit PMGnotes.com.