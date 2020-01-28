Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®) has certified more than 800 selections from the Omar Waddington Collection of Banknotes. The impressive group is focused primarily on 20th-century issues from Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The notes were submitted by Spink, a global auction house founded in London in 1666. They are being offered in an auction to be held January 30, 2020. Among the highlights is a Scotland (North of Scotland Bank) 1938-49 £100 – Aberdeen graded PMG 66 Gem Uncirculated EPQ, with an estimate of $2,500 to $3,000 USD.

PMG has created a comprehensive, searchable image gallery of the notes it certified as part of the Omar Waddington Collection. It can be viewed at PMGnotes.com/waddington.

PMG’s certification of the collection underscores its expertise in notes of the British Isles and its commitment to numismatics in the region. PMG held its first on-site grading event in London in January 2019 at the office of NGC International UK Limited (NGC UK), the London-based affiliate of PMG that was established in 2018.

For more information about Spink and to bid in this and other upcoming auctions, visit spink.com. For more information about NGC UK, visit PMGnotes.uk.

