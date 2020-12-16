Qatar Announces New Series of Banknotes to Enter Circulation

Qatar Central Bank revealed the launch and images of the new fifth series of banknotes on December 13, 2020

The new series will enter circulation on December 18 and consists of seven denominations with the front celebrating Qatari flora, fauna and architecture. The reverse of the notes reflects Qatari tradition and the development of education, sport and the economy. These themes are integrated with both new and existing security features from De La Rue.

The new series from Qatar contains two world firsts. It uses NEXUS™, this is the purple stripe on the 500 Rial and is a new type of security feature – micro optic embedded stripe. The fifth series also represents the first time that IGNITE® appears on circulating banknotes and the first time that the red/black and red/green color shift is seen in a note. IGNITE can be seen on the 50, 100 and 200 Rial banknotes and PUREIMAGE™ is on the 5 and 10 Rial notes. Holographic patches featuring optically variable depth effects and bespoke imagery appear on the 50, 100, 200 and 500 notes, with Enhanced Gemini™ on every denomination.

Ruth Euling, Managing Director, De La Rue Currency: “Congratulations to the Qatar Central Bank on this ground-breaking series. It is truly unique and De La Rue is extremely privileged to have designed and printed these notes for this occasion.”

De La Rue’s market-leading Currency division provides fully finished banknotes, secure polymer substrate and banknote security features to half of all central banks and currency issuing authorities around the world.

About De La Rue plc

De La Rue is a leading commercial banknote printer, security paper maker and provider of security products and software solutions and, as a trusted partner of governments, central banks and commercial organizations around the world, is at the forefront of the battle against the counterfeiter.

As the world’s largest commercial banknote printer, De La Rue provides customers with a fully integrated range of sophisticated products and services which are available either individually or as a whole. This includes a leading design capability, production of innovative security components, manufacture of security paper and polymer substrates, and sophisticated printing of banknotes, all contributing to trust in the integrity of currencies.

De La Rue is the world’s largest commercial passport manufacturer in an environment of increasing global concern over security at national boundaries and border control. De La Rue also produces a wide range of other security products, including tax stamps for governments who are seeking to combat illicit trade and collect excise duties. Other products include authentication labels, assuring purchasers of product validity, and government identity documents. In addition, the Group manufactures high speed cash sorting and banknote inspection equipment.

