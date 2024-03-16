CAC Coin Grading

HomeNumismatic TermsParamount Holder - First Graded Slab for Silver Dollars

Paramount Holder – First Graded Slab for Silver Dollars

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
Red and black Paramount holders. The red holder contains an 1896 Morgan dollar from the Redfield Hoard graded MS-65. The coin on the left is a 1935 Peace graded MS-65+. Image: Heritage Auctions.
Red and black Paramount holders. The red holder contains an 1896 Morgan dollar from the Redfield Hoard graded MS-65. The coin on the left is a 1935 Peace dollar graded MS-65+. Image: Heritage Auctions.

(n.)

A Paramount holder is a small plastic holder that encased silver dollars from the Redfield Hoard.

The holders came in two configurations: red and blue. The coins were mounted against a plastic insert with the words U.S. SILVER DOLLAR, a Mint State grade, and Paramount International Coin Corp. The holder was sealed (as were the GSA holders) and displayed a grade, but it does not qualify as a third-party graded slab because the coin seller (Paramount) rendered a grading opinion on their own product. Despite this, the graded holder is significant because it is one of the first (if not THE first) graded slab, and the allure of the Redfield Hoard popularized numerical grading in the Morgan dollar series.

Due to the hoard’s allure and the holder’s uncommonness on the market, Paramount Holders can sell for a significant premium over the coin’s typical market value. They are collectible.

* * *

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
2013-P ATB Mount Rushmore Quarter : A Collector’s Guide
Next article
Sheldon Rarity Scale – What Does It Mean and What Does It Do?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bullion Sharks Silver

Bullion Sharks Gold

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions