Paramount Holder – First Graded Slab for Silver Dollars

A Paramount holder is a small plastic holder that encased silver dollars from the Redfield Hoard.

The holders came in two configurations: red and blue. The coins were mounted against a plastic insert with the words U.S. SILVER DOLLAR, a Mint State grade, and Paramount International Coin Corp. The holder was sealed (as were the GSA holders) and displayed a grade, but it does not qualify as a third-party graded slab because the coin seller (Paramount) rendered a grading opinion on their own product. Despite this, the graded holder is significant because it is one of the first (if not THE first) graded slab, and the allure of the Redfield Hoard popularized numerical grading in the Morgan dollar series.

Due to the hoard’s allure and the holder’s uncommonness on the market, Paramount Holders can sell for a significant premium over the coin’s typical market value. They are collectible.

