PCGS Now Official International Money Exposition Grading Service

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) has been selected by International Money Exposition (IMEX) as its official grading service and onsite grader. This announcement comes as the new show, which will hold its inaugural convention in October 2023, aims to establish itself as one of the landmark events on the numismatic calendar.

“We are excited about our collaboration with IMEX,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “We have wanted a new world-class convention in our industry, and this show to be held in the heart of America—Nashville, Tennessee–offers just that – with a southern flair and excitement of Music City, U.S.A.” PCGS announced that they will not only be accepting onsite submissions for authentication, but will also be processing coins for grading and will encapsulate them during the convention in Nashville.

“It is a huge commitment for PCGS to allow IMEX to be one of the few locations that offers their full suite of services and is an honor for IMEX,” said IMEX organizer Colonel Steven Ellsworth.

Nashville, Tennessee, is one of the top destinations for fun and entertainment for the whole family. Safety is a top priority for the city, and the climate and weather in the spring and fall are generally ideal.

“We hope to reimagine what events in the future might look and feel like,” said Ellsworth of the show and its place in the numismatic world. “Our longer-term goals are to hold two events per year, one in the spring and one in the fall.”

Ahead of the inaugural IMEX show in October 2023, there are a number of exciting promotions scheduled that will be offered prior to and during the events.

“Many of the most respected and largest dealers have already purchased space for the event, and there has been strong interest from overseas,” Ellsworth reported. “The public is invited to this world-class event on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and October 28, 2023.”

IMEX will be held October 26-29, 2023, at Music City Center in downtown Nashville. For additional information, contact IMEX via email at [email protected].