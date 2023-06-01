What Not Online Auctions
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
L & C Coins 10% off
David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions

HomeShows & Conventions

PCGS Now Official International Money Exposition Grading Service

By PCGS

PCGS named official grading service of the International Money Expo.

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) has been selected by International Money Exposition (IMEX) as its official grading service and onsite grader. This announcement comes as the new show, which will hold its inaugural convention in October 2023, aims to establish itself as one of the landmark events on the numismatic calendar.

“We are excited about our collaboration with IMEX,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “We have wanted a new world-class convention in our industry, and this show to be held in the heart of AmericaNashville, Tennessee–offers just that – with a southern flair and excitement of Music City, U.S.A.” PCGS announced that they will not only be accepting onsite submissions for authentication, but will also be processing coins for grading and will encapsulate them during the convention in Nashville.

“It is a huge commitment for PCGS to allow IMEX to be one of the few locations that offers their full suite of services and is an honor for IMEX,” said IMEX organizer Colonel Steven Ellsworth.

Nashville, Tennessee, is one of the top destinations for fun and entertainment for the whole family. Safety is a top priority for the city, and the climate and weather in the spring and fall are generally ideal.

“We hope to reimagine what events in the future might look and feel like,” said Ellsworth of the show and its place in the numismatic world. “Our longer-term goals are to hold two events per year, one in the spring and one in the fall.”

Ahead of the inaugural IMEX show in October 2023, there are a number of exciting promotions scheduled that will be offered prior to and during the events.

“Many of the most respected and largest dealers have already purchased space for the event, and there has been strong interest from overseas,” Ellsworth reported. “The public is invited to this world-class event on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and October 28, 2023.”

IMEX will be held October 26-29, 2023, at Music City Center in downtown Nashville. For additional information, contact IMEX via email at [email protected].

Previous article
Coin of the Year Ceremony Moves to World’s Fair of Money

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Professional Coin Grading Service
CAC coin verification of grading
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins

American Numismatic Association Summer Worlds Fair of Money
Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

Coming Soon ........
About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Sponsors  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  -  Questions & Help

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.