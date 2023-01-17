Numismatic Crime - Coin Theft at New York International Convention

By Doug Davis – President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



The New York City Police Department is investigating a coin theft that occurred at the New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) on January 13, 2023. The affected dealer, World Numismatics, has provided a partial listing of stolen coins below.

Slabbed Coins

Venezuela 1874 Venezolano Essai, NGC63, XR $75,000

Mexico 1878 DoE 20P, NGC55, XR $22,000

Colombia 1789 P 8Es, NGC58 $6,000

Mexico gold 1 pesos, 6 pieces, NGC & PCGS $3,700

Ecuador 1858 5F, NGC62 $1,700

Mexico (1714) 2 Es, NGC66 $9,500

Netherlands 1671 Lion $, PCGS62 $1,800

Italy Avignon (1362-70) gold florin NGC62 $5,500

Italy (1519-56) 1SD’Or, NGC61,#2126492-035 $2,750

Italy (1629-58) 4SD’OR, Ngc62,#5787656-013 $8,800

Spain (1621-65) cob 8Es, NGC64, #2117465-026 $20,350

Peru 1967 G50S, NGC67 $2,750

Thracian, Coson AV stater, NGC MS, #3762411-007 $2,200

Peru 1863 G20S slabbed AU, 3 pieces $5,600

Brazil 1726 20,000R NGC62 $12,500

Spain 1701 Seville 8Es NGC65 $18,000

Raw Coins

Mexico 1812 Oaxaca 1/2R struck, VF w/ hole, unique $15,000

Mexico 1878 GoS 20P, ms58-61, XR $10,000

Mexico 1817 D-MZ 8R aXF $2,000

Mexico 1732 1Es, 2 pieces, XF $26,000

Spain (1621-65) cob 4Es, 2 pieces, XF $9,600

Mexico 1789 gold Ch.IV Proclamation medal, XF $3,850

Chile 1816SoFJ 8Es $4,500

Ecuador 1858 5F Unc $1,600

Colombia 1867 G10P, AU-Unc $2,000

Colombia 1864 G20P, AU $2,500

Colombia (ND) cob 2Es, XF $2,100

Colombia 1812 NR 8Es XF $1,750

Mexico 1787 8Es XF $1,750

Misc. additional coins $100-$2,000 each

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about the theft of the coins above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

