By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Pawn Shop Robbery – Owner Severely Beaten

The owner of a pawn shop in Queens, New York was critically injured during an aggravated robbery. The suspect beat the owner with a metal bar multiple times and escaped with an undetermined amount of gold and silver and other property.

The suspect pictured below has been identified as Rodolfo Alberto Portillo, Rodolfo Lopez, or Rodolfo Lopezportillo. The suspect may attempt to sell the gold and silver to coin shops, gold and silver exchanges, or other pawn shops in the New York area.

Anyone with information, please contact Detective Daniel Pelan of the NYPD Fugitive Division at (718) 353-1171.

Coin Theft Suspect in Custody

On March 28, 2022, a male subject entered Voeck’s Fox Valley Coin, Stamp, and Diamonds in Kimberly, Wisconsin, and wanted to buy a roll of gold coins. The suspect displayed a large amount of cash and as the employee was showing him the coins the suspect grabbed the roll and ran out of the business. The suspect jumped into a brown SUV and fled the scene. A security guard who followed the suspect out of the store shot at the vehicle as the suspect attempted to run him over. A short time later the vehicle was spotted in a parking lot and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Travis Burrell (pictured below) from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Based on the interview with Burrell, investigators believe he may be involved in other coin thefts in Minnesota.

Wanted – Coin Show Theft Suspect

The subject pictured below has been identified as a suspect in a theft that occurred at the recent Fresno, California coin show. The suspect was accompanied by an older male and female. The suspect is part of a group targeting coin shops and shows across the country.

Coin Dealer Vehicle Burglary

Norman Pullen, the owner of Maine Gold & Silver, was the victim of a vehicle burglary after leaving the Manchester, New Hampshire coin show on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The suspect smashed the rear glass window and removed a valise containing cash, receipts, and new purchases from the show. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation.

Stolen Coins and Currency:

Group of Maine Obsolete Notes

Group of Maine-only Large & Small Legal Tender National Currency Notes

Rare 1900 $10,000 Gold Certificate Large Size Note FR1225H PCGS MS 63

Three 1934 Federal Reserve $500 notes VG, Fine, and VF

Rare 1934 Federal Reserve “Boston” $1000 note AU/UNC

Five Certified 10z gold Valcambia bars

25 2014 one-ounce Silver Maple Leafs

1886 Morgan Dollar PCGS MS66

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].