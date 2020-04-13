Numismatic Crime - NCIC Needs Your Help to Find Missing, Stolen Coins & Currency

Recent Numismatic Crime by Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Missing/Stolen Packages

A FedEx package being shipped (March 25) from Westlake Village, California to Naples, Florida has been reported missing.

Package Contents:

1908 No Motto $20 St. Gaudens NGC MS64 Cert #4602252-112

.999 Silver Silver City Las Vegas, Nevada $10 Limited Edition Gaming Token

1941 (5) Coin Proof Set in capitol plastic holder

A Fedex Priority International package being shipped (March 27) from Italy to Westlake, Ohio was received by the victim with only an invoice inside. The package contained coins that had been purchased from the Savoca Blue 30th Auction.

Package Contents:

Savoca Blue 30th auction, lots 1497, 1545, 1550, 1573, 1620, 1632, 1633, 1635, 1650, 1663, 1671, 1687, 1764, 1773, 1776, 1780, 1787, 1805, 1809, 1811, 1827, 1844, 1845, 1870, 1871, 1873, 1880. Twenty Seven (27) ancient Roman Imperial coins in total.

Missing/Stolen Notes

A package being sent from Florida to New York via USPS express mail has been reported missing/stolen.

Below is a listing of the missing notes:

1651 $5 1934A I51919873A A 65 EPQ 50.00

1651 $5 1934A G48772708A J 58 EPQ 50.00

1651 $5 1934A F90317648A H 64 EPQ 50.00

1651 $5 1934A I47509536A L 65 EPQ 50.00

1651 $5 1934A K15790904A H 63 EPQ 50.00

1651 $5 1934A K15790901A K 65 EPQ 50.00

1651 $5 1934A G81309169A A 65 EPQ 50.00

1651 $5 1934A G81309170A B 64 EPQ 50.00

1651 $5 1934A G99198762A F 64 EPQ 50.00

1651 $5 1934A G81309128A B 66 EPQ 50.00

1651 $5 1934A H95523836A B 65 EPQ 50.00

1651 $5 1934A I79494588A L 65 EPQ 50.00

1651m $5 1934A F20428169A E 63 EPQ 100.00

1653W $5 1934C P04453035A I 66 EPQ 50.00

1653W $5 1934C L92177341A A 64 EPQ 50.00

1653W $5 1934C Q39623777A K 63 EPQ 50.00

1653W $5 1934C P12827234A B 65 EPQ 50.00

1653W $5 1934C Q55331572A J 66 EPQ 50.00

1653W $5 1934C Q46745264A B 64 EPQ 50.00

1654Wi $5 1934D S04673801A K 64 50.00

1654Wi $5 1934D S59308338A L 64 EPQ 50.00

1654Wi $5 1934D U09603263A E 67 EPQ 50.00

1654Wi $5 1934D U87924456A F 65 EPQ 50.00

1654Wi $5 1934D U56379383A E 66 EPQ 50.00

1654Wi $5 1934D U80490247A G 64 EPQ 50.00

1654Wi $5 1934D Q70021110A F 66 EPQ 50.00

1654Wi $5 1934D S16024370A B 65 EPQ 50.00

1602 $1 1928B B50567542B J 66 EPQ 100.00

1606 $1 1934 G00776646A L 64 EPQ 100.00

1614 $1 1935E D41421092I B 58 EPQ 100.00

1606 $1 1934 D24900909A C 15 300.00

1621 $1 1957B U37030019/47030 H 64 300.00

1621 $1 1957B U37030020/47030 H 65 EPQ 300.00

1850-B $5 1929 B02082224A H 58 EPQ 200.00

1850-B $5 1929 B02082223A G 58 EPQ 200.00

1951-B $5 1928A B30361315A A 55 100.00

2050-B $20 1928 B07951825A G 64 EPQ 100.00

2050-D $20 1928 D06011345A E 58 EPQ 100.00

2052-Gdgs $20 1928B G16619229A C 55 EPQ 100.00

2101-Cdgs $50 1928A C00849084A F 40 EPQ 100.00

2117-C $50 1969C C09267205A G 66 EPQ 100.00

2117-C $50 1969C C09267202A G 65 EPQ 100.00

2117-C $50 1969C C09267204A G 66 EPQ 100.00

2162-B $100 1950E B24403775A I 58 EPQ 300.00

NJ-153 18 Pence December 31, 5067 62 EPQ 300.00

CC-17 $7 November 29, 29187 25 150.00

CC-60 $7 February 26, 26982 30 150.00

CC-79 $5 September 26 50720 30 300.00

CC-79 $5 September 26 154595 35 300.00

CC-80 $7 September 26 300803 45 EPQ 300.00

CC-80 $7 September 26 235689 30 200.00

CC-80 $7 September 26 26013 40 200.00

CC-84 $40 September 26 230050 53 EPQ 300.00

1230 5 Cents First Issue ~372603 63 EPQ 200.00

1232 5 Cents Second Issue ~372604 62 100.00

1233 5 Cents Second Issue ~372605 62 EPQ 200.00

1257 10 Cents Fourth Issue ~372606 55 200.00

1265 10 Cents Fifth Issue ~372607 D 63 EPQ 100.00

1265 10 Cents Fifth Issue ~372608 D 64 EPQ 100.00

1266 10 Cents Fifth Issue ~372609 C 64 EPQ 100.00

1331 50 Cents Third Issue ~372610 35 200.00

1343 50 Cents Third Issue ~372611 58 200.00

1307 25 Cents Fourth Issue ~372612 63 EPQ 300.00

1271 15 Cents Fourth Issue ~372613 63 EPQ 200.00

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers and law enforcement in the education, prevention and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, medals and related numismatic items.

NCIC disseminates current crime related issues to the numismatic industry and provides local, state and federal law enforcement agencies with the fundamental investigative techniques, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during a numismatic crime.

